The 50 Best Vineyards in the World, Ranked

Apparently, the best place for sipping vino is in the hills of South America.
The World’s 50 Best Vineyards were announced at a ceremony in Rioja, Spain on Wednesday evening, and Argentina’s Catena Zapata was crowned No. 1. The fifth edition of the inaugural list was once again compiled by William Reed. (The Britsh outfit also publishes the 50 Best Bars and Restaurants.) The judges assessed the quality of the wine on offer at each estate and the all-around visitor experience.
South America dominated this year’s list, with six vineyards in the top 10. The century-old victor helped reinvent Malbec and introduce it to a wider global audience. (The 2019 Adrianna Vineyard Fortuna Terrae was named one of the Best Wines of the Year by Robb Report to give you an idea of the caliber.) Catena Zapata is also a playground for oenophiles: you can dine at the new restaurant, tour the breathtaking Adrianna vineyard in the hills of the Andes, or even play master blender for a day. Argentina’s Bodegas Salentein and El Enemigo Wines landed in ninth and 10th, respectively. Chilean vineyards VIK and Montes scored third and seventh, while Uruguay’s Bodega Garzón placed sixth.
Europe was well-represented in the top 10, too, with Spain’s Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal in second, France’s Château Smith Haut Lafitte in fifth, and Germany’s Domäne Schloss Johannisberg in eighth. There were 23 vineyards from Europe in this year’s list, in fact. France alone had nine in the top 50, including venerable Champagne houses Ruinart, Bollinger, Billecart-Salmon, and Veuve Clicquot.
The U.S. had just two vineyards in the top 50. Sonoma’s Jordan Winery nabbed the 20th position, while Oregon’s Brooks Wine followed closely behind in the 28th. The latter location is one of several new entries on this year’s list.
“The World’s Best Vineyards continues to highlight wine tourism destinations around the globe and with an impressive list of new entries this year, it’s more important than ever,” Andrew Reed, managing director of wine and exhibitions at William Reed, said in a statement.
As for how the list came to fruition, chairmen representing 22 geographical regions each selected a panel of about 36 unnamed wine and travel experts. More than 500 judges then nominated up to seven destination vineyards they had personally visited in the past two years. The votes were then counted and collated to determine a winner. Apparently, the panel had a penchant for South America’s grapes.
Check out the top 50 below and the rest of the list (51 to 100) here.
1. Catena Zapata, Argentina
2. Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal, Spain
3. Vik, Chile
4. Creation Wines, South Africa
5. Château Smith Haut Lafitte, France
6. Bodega Garzón, Uruguay
7. Montes, Chile
8. Domäne Schloss Johannisberg, Germany
9. Bodegas Salentein, Argentina
10. El Enemigo Wines, Argentina
11. Rippon, New Zealand; Australasia
12. Weingut Dr. Loosen, Germany
13. Finca Victoria – Durigutti Family Winemakers, Argentina *Highest new entry*
14. Domäne Wachau, Austria
15. Quinta do Crasto, Portugal
16. Quinta do Noval, Portugal
17. d’Arenberg, Australia
18. Château d’Yquem, France
19. Château Pape Clément, France
20. Jordan Vineyard & Winery, US
21. González Byass – Bodegas Tio Pepe, Spain
22. Maison Ruinart, France
23. Champagne Bollinger, France *New entry*
24. Bodega Colomé, Argentina
25. Viñedos de Alcohuaz, Chile *New entry*
26. Henschke, Australia
27. Abadía Retuerta, Spain
28. Brooks Wine, US *New entry*
29. Ceretto, Italy
30. Bodega Bouza, Uruguay *New entry*
31. Champagne Billecart-Salmon, France
32. Klein Constantia Winery, South Africa
33. Château Pichon Baron, France
34. Château de Beaucastel, France *New entry*
35. Szepsy Winery, Hungary *New entry*
36. Delaire Graff Estate, South Africa
37. Viña Casas del Bosque, Chile
38. Château Mercian Mariko Winery, Japan
39. Clos Apalta, Chile
40. Graham’s Port Lodge, Portugal
41. Château Kefraya, Lebanon *New entry*
42. Quinta do Seixo (Sandeman), Portugal
43. Viu Manent, Chile
44. Penfolds Magill Estate, Australia
45. Disznókő, Hungary *New entry*
46. Veuve Clicquot, France *New entry*
47. Château Mukhrani, Georgia *New entry*
48. Bodega Diamandes, Argentina *New entry*
49. Bodegas Muga, Spain *New entry*
50. Viña Errázuriz, Chile *New entry*