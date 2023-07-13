The 50 Best Vineyards in the World, Ranked

Apparently, the best place for sipping vino is in the hills of South America.

The World’s 50 Best Vineyards were announced at a ceremony in Rioja, Spain on Wednesday evening, and Argentina’s Catena Zapata was crowned No. 1. The fifth edition of the inaugural list was once again compiled by William Reed. (The Britsh outfit also publishes the 50 Best Bars and Restaurants.) The judges assessed the quality of the wine on offer at each estate and the all-around visitor experience.

South America dominated this year’s list, with six vineyards in the top 10. The century-old victor helped reinvent Malbec and introduce it to a wider global audience. (The 2019 Adrianna Vineyard Fortuna Terrae was named one of the Best Wines of the Year by Robb Report to give you an idea of the caliber.) Catena Zapata is also a playground for oenophiles: you can dine at the new restaurant, tour the breathtaking Adrianna vineyard in the hills of the Andes, or even play master blender for a day. Argentina’s Bodegas Salentein and El Enemigo Wines landed in ninth and 10th, respectively. Chilean vineyards VIK and Montes scored third and seventh, while Uruguay’s Bodega Garzón placed sixth.

The Andes mountains tower behind the vineyards of Catena Zapata. David Silverman/Getty

Europe was well-represented in the top 10, too, with Spain’s Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal in second, France’s Château Smith Haut Lafitte in fifth, and Germany’s Domäne Schloss Johannisberg in eighth. There were 23 vineyards from Europe in this year’s list, in fact. France alone had nine in the top 50, including venerable Champagne houses Ruinart, Bollinger, Billecart-Salmon, and Veuve Clicquot.

The U.S. had just two vineyards in the top 50. Sonoma’s Jordan Winery nabbed the 20th position, while Oregon’s Brooks Wine followed closely behind in the 28th. The latter location is one of several new entries on this year’s list.

Catena Zapata 2019 Adrianna Vineyard Fortuna Terrae.

“The World’s Best Vineyards continues to highlight wine tourism destinations around the globe and with an impressive list of new entries this year, it’s more important than ever,” Andrew Reed, managing director of wine and exhibitions at William Reed, said in a statement.

As for how the list came to fruition, chairmen representing 22 geographical regions each selected a panel of about 36 unnamed wine and travel experts. More than 500 judges then nominated up to seven destination vineyards they had personally visited in the past two years. The votes were then counted and collated to determine a winner. Apparently, the panel had a penchant for South America’s grapes.

Check out the top 50 below and the rest of the list (51 to 100) here.

1. Catena Zapata, Argentina

2. Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal, Spain

3. Vik, Chile

4. Creation Wines, South Africa

5. Château Smith Haut Lafitte, France

6. Bodega Garzón, Uruguay

7. Montes, Chile

8. Domäne Schloss Johannisberg, Germany

9. Bodegas Salentein, Argentina

10. El Enemigo Wines, Argentina

11. Rippon, New Zealand; Australasia

12. Weingut Dr. Loosen, Germany

13. Finca Victoria – Durigutti Family Winemakers, Argentina *Highest new entry*

14. Domäne Wachau, Austria

15. Quinta do Crasto, Portugal

16. Quinta do Noval, Portugal

17. d’Arenberg, Australia

18. Château d’Yquem, France

19. Château Pape Clément, France

20. Jordan Vineyard & Winery, US

21. González Byass – Bodegas Tio Pepe, Spain

22. Maison Ruinart, France

23. Champagne Bollinger, France *New entry*

24. Bodega Colomé, Argentina

25. Viñedos de Alcohuaz, Chile *New entry*

26. Henschke, Australia

27. Abadía Retuerta, Spain

28. Brooks Wine, US *New entry*

29. Ceretto, Italy

30. Bodega Bouza, Uruguay *New entry*

31. Champagne Billecart-Salmon, France

32. Klein Constantia Winery, South Africa

33. Château Pichon Baron, France

34. Château de Beaucastel, France *New entry*

35. Szepsy Winery, Hungary *New entry*

36. Delaire Graff Estate, South Africa

37. Viña Casas del Bosque, Chile

38. Château Mercian Mariko Winery, Japan

39. Clos Apalta, Chile

40. Graham’s Port Lodge, Portugal

41. Château Kefraya, Lebanon *New entry*

42. Quinta do Seixo (Sandeman), Portugal

43. Viu Manent, Chile

44. Penfolds Magill Estate, Australia

45. Disznókő, Hungary *New entry*

46. Veuve Clicquot, France *New entry*

47. Château Mukhrani, Georgia *New entry*

48. Bodega Diamandes, Argentina *New entry*

49. Bodegas Muga, Spain *New entry*

50. Viña Errázuriz, Chile *New entry*