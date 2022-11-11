Audio-Technica’s Newest Earbuds Actually Sanitize Themselves

Audio-Technica’s latest earbuds don’t just block out noise, they clean themselves.

As part of its 60th anniversary celebration, the Japanese audio company unveiled a pair of in-ear headphones called the ATH-TWX9. They produce the same crystal-clear sound the brand has built its reputation on, and also come with a host of modern features including customizable noise cancellation and a charging case that disinfects the ‘buds when they’re not in use.

If you’re a music buff opposed to Apple ubiquitous AirPods Pro earbuds, the ATH-TWX9 look worthy of your consideration. They’re compact without being too small, and their IPX4-equivalent rain-and water-resistant design is finished in stylish matte black and bronze. Housed inside each earbud is an all-new 5.8 mm high-resolution driver that can deliver extended high-frequency sound with better detail than the brand’s previous wireless in-ear models.

Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 earbuds Audio-Technica

The pair is Bluetooth compatible and works with the brand’s A-T connect app. You can use its intuitive interface to adjust and save EQ settings, play with the left-right balance and choose between voice assistants (Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant are both available). You can also use it to personalize noise cancellation or just toggle between the five pre-set modes. There’s also a transparency mode, which is vital if you don’t want to hear your own voice when you talk to someone on the phone.

What really caught our eye, though, is the accompanying self-cleaning charging case. Not only does it more than triple playback time from six hours to 18.5 hours, it also sanitizes the headphones. It does so through a combination of UV light and “mirror processing,” according to a press release. The brand says that the system eliminates bacteria and viruses from the surface—it’s unclear if that means the suface of the entire earbud or just the ear tip—and is over 90 percent effective against E. coli and Staphylococcus aureus.

Audio-Technica

Looking for a new pair of earbuds to use with your smartphone? The ATH-TWX9 can be ordered now through Audio Technica’s website and other sellers, like Amazon. The in-ear models are available for $299, which includes the self-cleaning charging case.