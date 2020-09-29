Quantcast
// RR One

Bang & Olufsen’s New Hands-Free Remote Aims to Make Music Streaming Simple and Stylish

The high-end remote allows you to pick the right song with a single tap.

Table top Beoremote Halo Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen has been releasing premium speakers and sound systems for decades now, so it only makes sense that the company would develop an equally high-end remote to match. Still, it’s unlikely anyone saw a device like the Beoremote Halo coming.

The Danish audio specialist’s latest product isn’t just a simple plastic strip with buttons on it. Instead, it’s a visually striking device featuring a rectangular touch screen encircled by an aluminum halo that aims to create a more convenient listening experience than ever before.

The Beoremote Halo is being billed a “remote control for easy access to music,” according to the brand’s website. What this means, in the era of streaming music, is that it will allow you to select your favorite tunes without having to undergo the arduous task of pulling your phone out of your pocket and opening up an app. Basically you walk up to it, the touch screen lights up and gives you four buttons to choose from based on your usual listening habits. Then, with a single tap you can enjoy your favorite album, playlist or radio station. If that single tap hasn’t tired you out, a few more will open up even more audio possibilities for you.

Wall-mounted Beoremote Halo in Brass Tone

Wall-mounted Beoremote Halo in Brass Tone  Bang & Olufsen

If you already have a Bang & Olufsen audio system in your house, it’s hard to think of a more elegant way to control it. The remote is specifically compatible with the brand’s Beolab speakers, including the $40,000 Beolab 50, and the Beosound Shape through Beosound Core audio systems. It will also work with the Beovision Eclipse and Beovision Harmony televisions, as well as a number of the brand’s multi-room speakers, like the design-savvy Beosound Balance models.

The Beoremote is will cost $900, but if you already have a Bang & Olufsen sound system, chances are you won’t bat an eye at the price tag. There are two versions of the device, a table stand or wall mounted model, which are both available in either Natural, Brass or Bronze Tone.

More Audio

Latest Galleries in Audio

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad