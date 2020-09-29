Bang & Olufsen’s New Hands-Free Remote Aims to Make Music Streaming Simple and Stylish

Bang & Olufsen has been releasing premium speakers and sound systems for decades now, so it only makes sense that the company would develop an equally high-end remote to match. Still, it’s unlikely anyone saw a device like the Beoremote Halo coming.

The Danish audio specialist’s latest product isn’t just a simple plastic strip with buttons on it. Instead, it’s a visually striking device featuring a rectangular touch screen encircled by an aluminum halo that aims to create a more convenient listening experience than ever before.

The Beoremote Halo is being billed a “remote control for easy access to music,” according to the brand’s website. What this means, in the era of streaming music, is that it will allow you to select your favorite tunes without having to undergo the arduous task of pulling your phone out of your pocket and opening up an app. Basically you walk up to it, the touch screen lights up and gives you four buttons to choose from based on your usual listening habits. Then, with a single tap you can enjoy your favorite album, playlist or radio station. If that single tap hasn’t tired you out, a few more will open up even more audio possibilities for you.

If you already have a Bang & Olufsen audio system in your house, it’s hard to think of a more elegant way to control it. The remote is specifically compatible with the brand’s Beolab speakers, including the $40,000 Beolab 50, and the Beosound Shape through Beosound Core audio systems. It will also work with the Beovision Eclipse and Beovision Harmony televisions, as well as a number of the brand’s multi-room speakers, like the design-savvy Beosound Balance models.

The Beoremote is will cost $900, but if you already have a Bang & Olufsen sound system, chances are you won’t bat an eye at the price tag. There are two versions of the device, a table stand or wall mounted model, which are both available in either Natural, Brass or Bronze Tone.