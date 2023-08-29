Ferrari and Bang & Olufsen Teamed up on New Headphones and Speakers in the Marque’s Signature Red

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Ferrari just gave Bang & Olufsen’s lineup a racy refresh.

The Italian marque has reimagined a series of B&O’s headphones and speakers in its signature red hue. Celebrating the duo’s shared passion for “poise, power, and precision,” the new collection eschews B&O’s traditional understated elegance in favor of a bolder and brighter aesthetic that evokes a Prancing Horse.

“Our classic speakers are meant to naturally blend in with people’s homes while also standing out for their beautiful design. This collection is different,” Christoffer Poulsen, B&O’s senior VP of business development and strategic partnerships, said in a statement. “They’re statement pieces. Much like supercars, they make themselves seen and heard everywhere they go.”

The Beosound 2 home speaker ($5,499). Bang & Olufsen

The collection includes new riffs on the Beosound 2 home speaker ($5,499), Beoplay H95 headphones ($1,299), Beoplay EX earphones ($499), and the Beosound Explore portable speaker ($249). Each piece reflects the craftsmanship and innovation for which both brands are renowned.

The powerful Beosound 2 delivers 360-degree sound that fills any space in the home, according to B&O. The high-grade aluminum body that houses the speaker has been finished in Ferrari red and polished for greater shine. The Ferrari badge also sits proudly below the grille.

The Beosound Explore portable speaker ($249). Bang & Olufsen

Similarly, the Beosound Explore features a laser-etched Prancing Horse. The two-layer body of the portable speaker is anodized in red and black so that the grille really pops against the dark interior. As its moniker implies, the Beosound Explore is made to be taken anywhere and everywhere. It is fully dust- and waterproof and offers up to 27 hours of playtime. It also comes with a black carabiner that makes carrying the speaker a breeze.

The Beoplay H95 headphones ($1,299). Bang & Olufsen

As for the cans, the Beoplay H95s have been decked out in Ferrari’s jet-black shade and laser-etched with both brand logos. Under the earcups, the titanium speaker grilles have also been anodized in a rich red hue. You can expect stellar audio, too. B&O’s flagship headphones feature custom titanium drivers that reportedly “deliver punchier sound than ever before” and adaptive active noise cancellation that can be adjusted by simply rotating the earcup aluminum ring. The headphones will give you 38 hours of non-stop listening.

The Beoplay EX earphones ($499). Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen’s most powerful wireless earphones have also been given a motorsport twist. The Beoplay EXs are again finished in red and come housed in a matching wireless charging case. The right earbud sports a contrasting black foiled Ferrari emblem that sits under red glass, which has been cut and polished to ensure a mirror-like shine. The ‘buds have active noise cancellation, intelligent beam-forming technology, and six microphones, so they can be used for listening to tunes or taking calls. You can expect up to 20 hours of on-the-go listening.

“The combination of best-in-class performance, graceful aesthetics, and meticulous craftsmanship brought B&O and Ferrari together to create the collection,” Bang & Olufsen CEO Kristian Teär adds. This is elevated by the unrivaled heritage of both brands, making this collaboration one to remember”.

The collection is now available online via Bang & Olufsen and Ferrari. It will also be rolled out at select boutiques.

