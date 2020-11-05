To Mark 95 Years, Bang & Olufsen’s New 9-Piece Collection Has a Golden Finish

Tradition usually stipulates that the 50th anniversary is celebrated with gifts of gold, but when you’ve maintained something special for decades, why split hairs? In that spirit, Bang & Olufsen is launching a new premier collection in honor of its 95th birthday––all glistening with a singular golden touch.

After kicking off the project with the reissue of the company’s Beogram 4000 Turntable which originated in the 1970s, the remainder of the nine-piece capsule is comprised of the brand’s other most enduring designs. The roster includes the Beosound Balance, the Beoplay A9, Beosound 2, Beovision Harmony, Beolab 50 and Beolab 90, Beosound A1 2nd Generation, Beoplay H95 and Beoplay E8 3rd generation.

From the sculptural, Carrara marble-based Beosound Balance speaker to the Beovision Harmony TV, each entry on the list serves almost as much as a decorative object as it does a piece of elegant technology. But the latter has not suffered for the former. They all retain the same caliber of engineering that’s won over so many audiophiles through the years, just with beefed up exteriors that now incorporate warm, gold-tone aluminum.

The special touches don’t end with the metallic ones, however. The Beosound A1 2nd Generation speaker has a finely perforated grill and can be toted by a smooth yet sturdy leather strap at the top corner. Another furniture-like piece, the Beoplay A9 wireless speaker, has oak legs and features sand-colored fabric produced by Kvadrat, the premium Danish textile mill most often recognized for its work in high-end upholstery and drapes. Even the core material for most of the lineup––the aluminum––was specially produced at Bang & Olufsen’s own factory in Struer, Demark.

What’s also apparent from reviewing the offering is how well thought through the edit is. The larger speakers are ideal for home use, but to keep pace with modern consumer demands, portable speakers and substantial over-ear headphones also make a strong showing. Plus, prices range from $350 for the Beoplay E8 3rd generation true wireless earphones to $85,000 for the impressive Beoloab 90 speaker, so there are options for many different budgets.

The entire collection will be available for purchase beginning November 17th. See more photos of the collection below: