Bang & Olufsen’s New Waterproof Beosound Explore Speaker Is Made for Outdoor Adventures

The time for summer hiking, biking and off-course exploring is nearly here. Do you own a speaker durable enough for Bear Grylls-style activities?

If not, take heart. Bang & Olufsen just released its new Beosound Explore speaker, a portable device designed specifically to be taken on the trail. The lightweight and waterproof speaker is the first on the market to feature Type 2 anodized aluminum for improved scratch resistance—which is handy if you want to bring a great speaking with you to enjoy the view from the top.

The Explore features dual 1.8-inch full-range drivers arranged to deliver powerful sound. Bang & Olufsen kept performance and supreme bass against outdoors settings a key focus, ensuring delivery of 59dB in bass capability despite the speaker’s compact size. The grill is cut in 360-degree lines to ensure True360 omnidirectional sound—ideal for starry nights around a campfire.

With inspiration from forests, glaciers and fjords typically found in Scandinavian landscapes, the Beosound Explore comes in black anthracite, green and gray mist finishes for an understated and natural aesthetic. Although Beosound Explore’s aluminum outer shell may appear heavy, the speaker clocks in at only 631 grams. (For reference, a venti iced coffee from Starbucks weighs more.) The brand claims the device has up to 27 hours of playtime at moderate volumes, so you can focus on the journey instead of worrying about running out of juice.

“We created Beosound Explore to be our toughest speaker that can withstand the outdoor elements,” said Bang & Olufsen exec Christoffer Poulsen in a statement. “The speaker is dust and waterproof, embodied in a scratch-resistant type 2 anodized aluminum surface. The exceptional sound quality for its size makes Beosound Explore the perfect companion for any adventure.”

The speaker even features an aluminum carabiner that you can use to hang it from a rucksack, if you want to play music during a hike or ride. And if you’d rather hold it, you can use the integrated strap for a safekeeping. The Beosound Explore will take a full charge in two hours and features Bluetooth connectivity for Apple, Google and Microsoft device pairings.

Having mastered the art of form and function, Bang and Olufsen has released many design-savvy speakers that subtly add character and quality sound to your home, like the Beosound Emerge speaker and the sleek Beolab 28 columns, this year. But if you’re ready to get out of the house, you can now purchase the Beosound Explore for $199. The speaker in black anthracite and green is available now, exclusively at Bang & Olufsen stores and online. The Grey Mist colorway will become available this summer 2021.

Check out up-close images of the new Beosound Explore speaker below.