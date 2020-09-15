Bentley Partners With Naim and Focal for New Premium Speakers and Headphones

Bentley pays close attention to every detail that goes into crafting its signature automobiles––audio components included. Now, the marque has partnered with two top names to create the kind of hi-fi gear worthy of its finest Phantom.

The luxury car manufacturer chose two partners––Naim and Focal––to achieve refined sound for both the home and on the go. The end result is a home speaker that seems right out of the Mid-Century Modern era and a pair of headphones that manage to pack premium sound into a concise package. What joins them together, apart from a commitment to the best sound, is an aesthetic that takes its design cues from Bentley’s Mulliner Bacalar and the EXP 100 GT rendered in a warm color palette and rich materials. The repeating lattice pattern on both is a tribute to the company’s diamond-quilted leather interiors.

Of the two collaborators, Naim has a long-standing relationship with Bentley having produced the speakers for its cars for 12 years. The wireless model it created for this project is a unique edition of the multi-Award-winning Mu-so 2nd Generation and the first of its kind to use a wood finish similar to the veneers in a Bentley cabin. Specifically, it’s crafted from Ayous, a sustainable African hardwood, which is then stained and repeatedly lacquered for a dramatic look highlighted by copper anodized detailing.

“The world’s most powerful in-car sound system available in the market heightens Bentley’s extraordinary drive with music that speaks to the heart,” said Chris Craft, a Bentley board member, in a statement. “The new Mu-so system extends that experience and enjoyment from our cars to the home, delivering peerless sound performance and enhancing the lifestyle of Bentley’s discerning customers.”

Focal’s headphones were no less exacting in their make. Crafted in France, they capture the sonic signature of the Naim Mu-so speaker to offer a seamless audio experience wherever the user may be. Pittards gloving leather provides incredible comfort as they fit snugly over the ears while also offering natural noise canceling. The pair comes housed in a deluxe carrying case finished in the same woven material featured on the grille of Naim’s speaker.

“It’s been a privilege to work with Bentley on our in-car partnership for more than a decade, and an exciting journey taking their extraordinary design DNA beyond the vehicles,” said Simon Matthews, group director of design for Focal and Naim, in a press release. “We have blended sustainable materials with innovative technology to develop these unique audio products you can enjoy at home or on the move.”

Both products will be available from October, from selected Focal, Naim and Bentley retailers, Naimaudio.com, Focal.com and shop.bentleymotors.com. Naim’s speaker sells for $2,199 and Focal’s headphones retail for $1,300.