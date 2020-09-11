Bose Unveils New Premium Earbuds to Compete With Apple’s AirPod Pros

It took a while, but it looks like there is finally a competitor to the AirPod Pros. This fall, Bose will release the QuietComfort Earbuds, noise-cancelling, wireless in-ear headphones that will likely appeal to anyone who thinks Apple’s premium offering—and those weird stems—still look a little ridiculous.

Days after a promotional video for the product leaked online, Bose confirmed that it will release a wireless version of its QuietComfort20 earbuds at the end of September. Those buds will also be joined by a re-engineered version of the company’s wireless Sport Earbuds as well.

The QuietComfort, or QC earbuds, are a renamed version of the Noise Cancelling 700 Earbuds, that were originally supposed to launch last year. The set features a brand-new Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) chip and 11 ambient sound levels to keep unwanted noise out. They are also equipped with a set of exterior microphones that allow the earbuds to automatically adjust these settings to match the environment. Completing the package are Bose’s StayHear Max tips, which help create a comfortable-yet-tight seal and wings to make sure each 0.3-gram ‘bud stays put. And for those worried about battery life: The company promises 18 hours of juice when you use the pair with the included charging case.

“We spent a lot of time making sure our new QuietComfort Earbuds were the most effective noise cancelling in-ear headphones ever,” Mehul Trivedi, director of the brand’s wearable audio division, said in a press release. “But they also sound incredible and are a pleasure to wear and use. That’s an unbeatable combination that puts them ahead of the industry and makes them every bit a QuietComfort.”

If you’re more worried about finding a pair of earbuds that can withstand your workout than keep out noise, Boise also has you covered. The new Sport Earbuds, which were originally called the Sport 500, are specifically designed with fitness freaks in mind. The lightweight, in-ear headphones are specifically designed to stay put no matter how rigorous your workout routine, all while delivering pristine sound. They (and the QC earbuds) are also sweat- and water-resistant.

The Quiet Comfort (which come in Triple Black and Soapstone) and Sport Earbuds (Triple Black, Glacier White and Baltic Blue) are both available for pre-order now and are scheduled to go on sale on September 29. The ANC pair will sell for $279.95, while the stripped-down, sporty pair will cost $179.85.

Buy Now (Amazon): $279.00

Buy Now (Bose): $279.95