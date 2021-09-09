Bose’s New Smart Soundbar 900 Was Designed to Fill the Entire Room

Bose’s next home speaker might just make you feel like you’re in the movie, and not just watching it.

On Thursday, the American audio company opened pre-orders for its new Smart Soundbar 900, which has a host of features designed to enhance your home theater experience. It’s the first bose speaker to incorporate Dolby Atmos, the surround sound technology used in movie theaters that is increasingly available in systems you can install in your home. The 900 has a seven-speaker arrangement, including two new transducers that help envelop you in sound. You can also control it with your voice using either Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant. And when you’re not watching movies or TV, you can wirelessly stream music from the soundbar using Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple Airplay 2 and Spotify Connect.

The soundbar works by beaming sound above, below and to the left and right of the viewer, which helps the device create the illusion of surround sound with only one device. And if there’s no Dolby Atmos content being played, Bose TrueSpace technology takes over for a vertical projection of sound. This experience remixes signals to add “height” to audio without adding a ceiling speaker.

The noise-rejecting microphones in the speaker work together to listen in every direction for commands—allowing it to hear you even when you’re blaring the most explosive action films. And if you set it up with Alexa, the device can make or take calls to other Bose smart products, Amazon Echo products, and anyone in your personal contact list—hands-free, phone-free, and free of charge. All of Alexa’s capabilities to control the Smart Soundbar 900 are made possible with the use of an exclusive Bose Voice4Video technology.

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 officially releases September 23rd for $899. To amplify its playback quality even further, the audio maker suggests the addition of its Bass Module 700 ($699) for emphatic low notes and the miniature Surround Speakers 700 ($499) for more spaciousness in sounds. Visit Bose.com to place an order now.