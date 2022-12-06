Quantcast
A Custom Tempest Guitar Made From the Rarest Wood on Earth

Craftswoman Daisy Tempest is making guitars rendered in one of two incredibly rare woods available to Robb Report readers.

Tempest Guitars Kimberly Needles

Daisy Tempest is a luthier on a meteoric rise. Her bespoke, handmade guitars each take 300 to 400 hours to assemble (she produces no more than eight a year), meaning her order books are currently closed until at least 2028. She has, however, kept back two slots at the beginning of 2023, for Robb Report readers to acquire a guitar rendered in one of two incredibly rare woods. 

One is from “the Tree”: a Honduran mahogany estimated at over 500 years old when it was felled in 1965. A genetic mutation has quilted the wood, yielding unequalled looks and sound. 

The second offering is a special walnut option—a glorious rich, chocolatey color—from a tree planted by Queen Victoria in Kew Gardens, where it was felled during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Both choices present a unique chance to have an heirloom-worthy instrument made to the highest standard (complete with a book-bound photographic record of the build). 

Only one guitar made of each wood is available, so both will be numbered “1 of 1”. £28,000

Enquire at RobbReportGifts@livunltd.com or 212-757-4300.

