A Custom Tempest Guitar Made From the Rarest Wood on Earth

Daisy Tempest is a luthier on a meteoric rise. Her bespoke, handmade guitars each take 300 to 400 hours to assemble (she produces no more than eight a year), meaning her order books are currently closed until at least 2028. She has, however, kept back two slots at the beginning of 2023, for Robb Report readers to acquire a guitar rendered in one of two incredibly rare woods.

One is from “the Tree”: a Honduran mahogany estimated at over 500 years old when it was felled in 1965. A genetic mutation has quilted the wood, yielding unequalled looks and sound.

The second offering is a special walnut option—a glorious rich, chocolatey color—from a tree planted by Queen Victoria in Kew Gardens, where it was felled during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Both choices present a unique chance to have an heirloom-worthy instrument made to the highest standard (complete with a book-bound photographic record of the build).

Only one guitar made of each wood is available, so both will be numbered “1 of 1”. £28,000

Enquire at RobbReportGifts@livunltd.com or 212-757-4300.