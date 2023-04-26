These Bonkers Noise-Canceling Headphones Will Also Purify the Air You Breathe

They look like something out of a sci-fi movie, but they fully exist in the real world.

The Dyson Zone headphones, which come with both noise-canceling (normal) and air-purifying (not normal) features, go on sale Thursday for a whopping $949, Digital Trends reported on Tuesday. The over-the-ear and over-the-mouth cans are unlike anything we’ve seen before, thanks to the appliance company’s innovative technology.

After seven years of working on the Zone, Dyson has created a pair of headphones with the ability to provide you clean air alongside elevated sound. A visor covering your nose and mouth magnetically attaches to the earpieces, without touching your face. The two-stage purification system then filters out fumes and pollutants, and the purified air is delivered to you via two streams. When using auto-activity mode, a built-in accelerometer measures your movement speed and changes the amount of airflow based on your breathing rate.

The Dyson Zone without the visor Dyson

On the more regular side of things, the Dyson Zone also works as your standard pair of headphones. Eight microphones cancel out background noise, with 38 decibels of sound reduction. The company also touts the Zone’s low sound distortion and full audio spectrum, with a custom-built 40 mm, 16-ohm neodymium speakers driver providing clarity for bass, mids, and highs.

If you’re using the headphones for purely audio and noise cancellation, you can expect an impressive 50 hours of battery life. But if you add in the air-purifying features, that total drops to just four hours. The Zone’s auto on-off sensors will help you retain some of the headphones’ juice, though.

To start, the Zone will be available in two colorways: Ultra Blue/Prussian Blue and the Dyson-exclusive Prussian Blue/Bright Copper. The latter version will also come with two extra sets of electrostatic carbon filters (the former comes with just one), an in-flight adapter, and an extra soft pouch.

As long as you don’t mind the slight Darth Vader vibes of the visor, the Zone seems ideal for those of us living in cities, where who-knows-what is circulating in our air at any time of day. But even without the added health benefits, a pair of noise-canceling headphones with 50 hours of battery life is nothing to, well, sneeze at.