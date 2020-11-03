Quantcast
RR One

Review: Why the Beoplay H95 Are Our Favorite Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

Bang & Olufsen’s new flagship model adjusts noise-cancellation based on surroundings, and does so with style.

Bang & Olufsen's Beoplay H95 wireless noise-cancelling headphones. Photo: Courtesy of Bang & Olufsen.

It’s not surprising that the best-looking, best-sounding wireless, noise-canceling headphones around, the Beoplay H95, could only come from the design-savvy tastemakers at Danish electronics manufacturer Bang & Olufsen. It’s also no secret that we love B&O’s approach to modern design, and its portfolio of products is so significant that examples are included in the permanent collections of museums around the world. The Beoplay H95’s exquisite design and elegant feel are on par with its sonic performance and user interface, making this wireless set a winner on all counts.

Related Stories

Like B&O’s new Beogram 4000c Recreated Limited Edition turntable we recently reviewed, the Beoplay H95 system was introduced to commemorate the brand’s 95th anniversary. The flagship headphones incorporate lots of high technology, starting with two 40 mm titanium drivers using neodymium magnets, each transducer mounted in a ported enclosure optimized for an oval, over-ear design. The sound across the frequency spectrum is smooth and coherent, with extended highs, natural midrange and impressive bass response. However, these ’phones aren’t for head-bangers, but rather for users who want audiophile-quality sound from a wireless setup.

Bang & Olufsen's Beoplay H95 wireless noise-cancelling headphones.

Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay H95 wireless noise-canceling headphones.  Photo: Courtesy of Bang & Olufsen.

They’re also for those who want supreme comfort, and here, lambskin earpads made from soft memory foam feel luxurious and encourage long listening sessions. Using the H95 is a pleasure, largely due to the operation and function of the refined and precise aluminum dials on either ear piece. Inspired by the focus ring of a camera lens, these dials have a great feel and provide the ideal amount of resistance to the touch.

RELATED: From Headphones to Turntables: The 16 Best Gifts for Serious Audiophiles

Bang & Olufsen's Beoplay H95 wireless noise-cancelling headphones.

The sound across the frequency spectrum is smooth and coherent, with extended highs, natural midrange and impressive bass response.  Photo: Courtesy of Bang & Olufsen.

The right dial adjusts volume, while the left dial adjusts Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and transparency. B&O’s proprietary Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and ANC are adaptive, using a feed-forward and feedback microphone for maximum noise reduction in environments like an aircraft in flight, public transport, noisy offices and city streets. Optimal connectivity is by way of Bluetooth 5.1, with wireless control via an app-based user interface and the aforementioned mechanical dials on either ear piece.

Bang & Olufsen's Beoplay H95 wireless noise-cancelling headphones.

The Beoplay H95 headphones, in Gray Mist, with aluminum carrying case.  Photo: Courtesy of Bang & Olufsen.

But wireless is worthless if battery time is compromised, and here, the Beoplay H95 delivers a remarkable 38 hours of playtime on one charge, and that’s with the ANC fully enabled, so stream away. The Beoplay H95 are available for $800 in Black or Gray Mist colorways, and fold flat in a particularly attractive aluminum-shelled carrying case. Why are we not surprised?

Related Stories

Read More On:

More Audio

Latest Galleries in Audio

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give a Gift!

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad