Quantcast
// RR One

Higher Fidelity? These 4 Turntables Offer Premium Engineering, Design and Sound

Be prepared, some cost as much as a modern supercar.

Bergmann Galder Gold Turntable ANJA SCHOENWANDT

Thomas Edison invented the phonograph in 1877, nine years after Patek Philippe created its first wristwatch. And while every turntable will play you a record just as any watch will tell the time, the distinction between the merely functional and the truly fantastic is huge for both. Similar to purchasing a timepiece, you can now spend as much on the audio component as you can a modern supercar. Precision machines of meticulous craftsmanship, the following ’tables turn simple vinyl playback into something sublime.

More Audio

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Audio

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad