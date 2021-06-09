Jaybird’s Newest Wireless Earbuds Are the First to Pass Military-Grade Durability Tests

Sound and connection quality may be the criteria by which most earbuds are judged, but durability is just as important—especially if you plan to wear your pair while working out.

If you’ve been burned by cheaply constructed ‘buds, Jaybird‘s latest offering is designed to give you a different experience. Introduced earlier this week, the new Vista 2 earbuds can withstand punishment that would leave their peers in pieces, according to the brand.

The new model is actually an update to Jaybird’s first wireless in-ear-headphones, the Vista, which debuted in 2019. The company has made some vital upgrades this time around, though. The workout-focused Vista 2 ‘buds can take even more of a beating despite looking nearly identical to their predecessors. That’s because the new model meets strict US military durability standards. Indeed, they’re the first wireless earbuds to achieve a MIL-STD 810G certification, after undergoing a series of rigorous tests for vibration, shocks, and extreme temperatures and weather condition. The company has even gone so far as to call them “Earthproof,” meaning they’re water, sweat, drop and crush proof. Even the included charging case can survive a dip in water.

As you might expect, the Vista 2 now also offer the market’s most popular feature: active noise cancelling. The earbuds’ SurroundSense, which includes multiple ambient modes, will allow you to block out as much of the world as you want while on a run or at the gym. A custom EQ system and 6mm drivers should improve the sound quality of your favorite tunes as well.

Jaybird has also improved the new Vista’s battery life. The earbuds hold 24 hours of juice and can deliver up to eight straight hours of playtime, according to the brand. Even better, if you’re battery is running low, a five-minute charge with the included charging case will give you another hour of playtime.

The Jaybird Vista 2 wireless earbuds are available now, in either black, blue or grey. Priced at $200, they’re $20 more than their predecessor, but that seems like a small price to pay for ‘buds that are virtually unbreakable.