Klipsch Unveils New Flagship Loudspeakers That Are Bigger Than Most Humans

Klipsch’s latest speakers can fill a room in more ways than one.

The Indianapolis-based audio company has just unveiled a new flagship model called the Jubilee. Comprised of pair of two-way, horn-loaded loudspeakers, both of which stand at a commanding 5 feet, 8 inches tall, the set supplants the legendary Klipschorn at the top of the brand’s premier Heritage range.

The Jubilee is the last project that company founder Paul W. Klipsch worked on before his death in 2002. The set was born out of his dream to build a fully horn-loaded speaker that could emit sound that would win over even the most demanding of audiophiles, according to company legend. The engineer wanted this speaker to succeed the Klipschorn, which had been introduced way back in 1946, but because audio technology had not yet caught up with his imagination, the concept hasn’t become a reality until now.

The hand-crafted loudspeakers do not disappoint. Inside each satin black or American walnut cabinet is a patented vented, low-frequency enclosure that houses dual 12-inch woofers with three 4-inch ports. Sitting atop all that is a brand-new horn-loaded, compression driver with a 7-inch axiperiodic titanium diaphragm. That’s a lot of hardware to house, which explains why each floorstanding speaker is so big—in addition to standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, each unit is also 4 feet wide; 2 feet, 6 inches deep and weighs a jaw-dropping 408 pounds. The set also comes with its own custom-made active crossover network with a built-in digital signal processor and equalizer to help you harness all that audio power.

If you’re in need of a new set of loudspeakers, the Jubilee is available now at select Klipsch certified Heritage dealers now. The Jubilee retails for $35,000, but fortunately, that price covers both speakers and the active crossover network. Of course, you might want to take some measurements first and make sure you have room for the giants first. Also, you might want to double-check that your floor can support all that added weight.