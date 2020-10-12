McLaren Teams Up With the Audio Geniuses at Klipsch for Racing-Inspired Earbuds

McLaren is known for pushing both aesthetic and technical boundaries. So, when it came time for the marque to develop a pair earbuds, it partnered with Klipsch, an audio brand recognized for many of the same attributes. The result? A stylish new pair of wireless in-ear headphones that will have your ready to hit the track.

Officially titled the T5 II True Wireless Sport McLaren edition earphones, this pair takes inspiration from McLaren’s racing roots. Though the earbuds’ appearance may be sporty, the company’s heritage expresses itself more deeply with a case crafted from carbon fiber shell, much like McLaren’s supercars. The black and papaya orange colorway also takes its cues from the British automaker’s signature palette.

The sound these ‘buds produce is no slouch either. The auditory Formula 1 experience is “an astounding 134 dBA, or the intensity of a jet taking off,” according to Klipsch. This makes noise isolation and sound clarity critical, which is why the T5 II aims to bring noise-canceling capabilities without sacrificing hi-fi quality.

Every pair comes with a range of six Klipsch ear tips in different sizes so wearers can achieve an ideal fit. If, like most of us, you plan to wear your earbuds when working out, the addition of ear wings should improve the overall staying power.

Beyond the sound, the design’s durability is further enhanced by a case which is IP67 water- and dust-proof rated, with weatherproof housing and a special moisture-removal system to keep things operating in top form. When fully topped up, the earphones can function for an uninterrupted eight hours of playtime—and an additional 24 hours of use thanks to an assist from the charging case itself.

Even better, at $249, the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport McLaren edition earphones will cost you far less than your McLaren GT.