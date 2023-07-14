Linn Unveiled a New $60,000 Turntable That Builds on Its Iconic Original. Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

In 1973, a newly founded company in Scotland named Linn launched a turntable called the Sondek LP12. It looked pretty much like any other ordinary turntable, but its inventor and company founder, Ivor Tiefenbrun, was a heretic of sorts, claiming that the sound quality of the best audio systems was determined by the performance of the turntable (remember, this was nearly a decade before the first CD, Billy Joel’s 52nd Street, was released). In an age when most audiophiles believed that all a turntable needed to do was spin a record, the Sondek sounded better, and had many serious listeners scratching their heads in disbelief.

The secret to the Sondek LP12 was that it was a well-engineered component that was also modular and upgradable—maddeningly so. Like Barbie with different outfits, the model has mostly remained outwardly identical throughout its five decades of existence, while offering about 50 enhancements over that span, allowing owners to continually reinvent their Sondek.

The Sondek LP12-50 turntable from Linn. Linn

Since this month marks 50 years since Linn’s founding, what better way to celebrate a Golden Anniversary than by releasing a limited-edition turntable to commemorate the occasion? The LP12-50 is just that: a fresh take designed in collaboration with Sir Jony Ive’s creative collective LoveFrom. Ive’s, as you may remember, was formerly Apple’s chief design officer.

Linn calls the limited-edition Sondek LP12-50 “A full reference-level flagship LP12,” and with a price of $60,000, it should be. In that rarified strata, it hobnobs with some of the most impressive turntables around, like the new SME Model 60, the “entry-level” TechDAS machines, and other able contenders in the sub-$100,000 field.

A side view of the Sondek LP12-50, which commemorates the 50th anniversary of the original LP12 turntable that has been in constant production since its debut in 1973. Linn

In the Sondek LP12-50, LoveFrom’s design touches are as subtle and discreet as they are refined. The front left corner of the plinth features a new, precision-machined power/speed control button, and even the two rear hinges of the acrylic dust cover are special details that afford a user precise and tactile interaction with the deck. It takes delicate balance and a deft touch to successfully “improve” on a classic design that hasn’t really changed its appearance for half a century, and it’s apparent that the LoveFrom team has tread lightly and with deep respect during this particular development process.

The front left corner of the plinth features a new, precision-machined power/speed control button. Linn

Fundamentally, the LP12-50 incorporates the top components within the Sondek ecosystem. Linn’s all-new Bedrok plinth technology, for example, comprises orthogonal layers of beech placed under extreme pressure. The result is an ultra-dense wood, with minimal resonance, that offers superior isolation for the turntable suspension and tonearm board. The Ekos SE titanium tonearm is Linn’s best, and fitted with its flagship Ekstatik moving-coil cartridge with aluminum-bronze mounting inserts and sapphire cantilever, tops off the turntable itself.

Linn’s all-new Bedrok plinth technology, comprising orthogonal layers of beech placed under extreme pressure, results in superior isolation for the turntable suspension and tonearm board.

Then there’s the turntable’s Keel sub-chassis, which is custom machined from solid aluminum and set into a base available in two colorways: natural wood or white. And inside the base is a built-in phono stage, meaning the LP12-50 can be used with a line stage preamp without need for an external phono preamplifier.

The latest Radikal machined-aluminum external power supply and motor control are outboard components that provide precise speed regulation and isolate the turntable even further from sonic interference. The Sondek LP12-50 is a limited-edition release, and only 250 examples will ever be produced—each identified by an embossed aluminum plaque with individual numbering.