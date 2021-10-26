Master & Dynamic Just Unveiled the World’s First Pair of Luxe Gaming Headphones

Master & Dynamic wants to give your next Fortnite adventure a serious sound upgrade.

On Tuesday, the New York-based audio company unveiled the MG20 Wireless Gaming Headphones. The new cans, a first for the manufacturer, are designed specifically to bring immersive audio to your gaming.

The MG20s achieve that feat though a combination of smart engineering and design. Premium acoustics are delivered via a twin-pronged arsenal of 50mm Beryllium drivers and 7.1 surround sound. Qualcomm aptX HD, meanwhile, ensures that the pair can also do justice to your favorite tunes. When you’re on the go, AptX Low-Latency tech makes mobile gaming a breeze. The headphones also lend themselves to personalization. Using the MG20 equalizer, you can create preset sound profiles to match the demands of any game or music. (Hey, Apex Legends and Drake have very different needs.)

Of course, communication is just as essential to any self-respecting gamer. How else are you going to trash talk your opponents or strategize with your teammates? To bring sharper clarity to your taunts and team-ups, the headphones include a detachable boom microphone for in-game chatter, while a separate microphone lets you make phone calls outside of gaming.

As you would hope, the MG20s are designed to be worn for hours—and hours. The cups, which actually align with your ear shape, are made from lightweight magnesium. The ear pads, meanwhile, use memory foam cushioning wrapped in lambskin to keep your auricles comfy. A breathable Alcantra headband also ensures that the headphones stay light on your noggin. Most impressively of all, though, the MG20s promise a whopping 22 hours of battery life on a single charge—plenty to get you through those all-night sessions. Even better, a smart on-head detection feature saves battery life when you’re not playing, according to the brand.

If you’re a gamer with a pronounced audiophile streak, the MG20s could be the two-in-one pair you’ve been waiting for. The headphones, which come in black or white, will be available for $449 starting November 16. Check out Master & Dynamic’s website for more information.