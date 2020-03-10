Montblanc’s First Ever Pair of Headphones Is Built for Jetsetters

Montblanc offers a luxurious alternative to a variety of modern essentials—from watches and pens to polycarbonate carry-on luggage—and now, the luxury maison is adding skull candy to that list.

On Tuesday evening, Montblanc unveiled its first pair of smart headphones designed specifically to meet the demands of the jet-setting businessman who lives life on the road (or in the air).

Foldable and compact, the sleek over-ear wireless headphones boast an ergonomic design for greater comfort, plus active noise-canceling technology to keep nearby sound from creeping in. On top of that, each pair has a battery life of 20 hours so you’ll never run out of power mid-flight.

“We set out to create headphones that would strike the ideal balance between advanced technology, sophisticated design and comfort, because that’s what really matters to Montblanc travelers, whether they are aboard a long-haul flight, on a conference call at the airport or simply trying to recharge while on the road,” said Montblanc’s CEO Nicolas Baretzki in a statement.

Fashioned from supple leather, the headphones are available in three color combinations, including black with chrome accents, brown with gold-toned trim or light gray with chrome.

“When developing these travel essentials, our focus was not just on creating headphones that would deliver performance and reliability, but also a design that was very distinctive with larger headphones to comfortably cover the ear,” said the brand’s creative director Zaim Kamal.

To achieve premium audio, an experienced team of award-winning engineers collaborated on the design. Sound expert Alex Rosson lent his acoustic mastery to develop a “unique sound signature” which the brand created to impress discerning music lovers. And thanks to Clear Voice Capture technology—which works to cancel out external sounds—Montblanc claims that any phone calls you make with the device will sound crystal clear.

The headphones are equipped with Google Assistant and are compatible with an array of Bluetooth-enabled devices. In addition to the headphones themselves, you’ll also receive a fabric carrying pouch, a USB-C charging cable, audio jack cable and an airplane adaptor.

The Montblanc MB 01 headphones are expected to be priced at around $600 and will roll out later this month at Montblanc boutiques worldwide and online.