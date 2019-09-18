Quantcast
// RR One

Mu-So’s New Unassuming Cube Speaker Packs a Serious Sonic Wallop

At less than 8.5 inches square, the Qb has effortless dynamic range and authoritative bass that belies its diminutive form.

Mu-so Qb Speaker Peter Crane

British hi-fi manufacturer Naim Audio shook things up with their Mu-so series of wireless music systems back in 2014, and the latest notches up the sound, features and styling of the originals. The new Mu-so 2nd Generation’s smaller sibling is the Qb (cube, get it?), which packs a serious sonic wallop from a box scarcely the size of a stack of paperbacks. The Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation is a true multitasker in the world of digital audio, using Naim’s proprietary high-res streaming platform to play network-based files, Internet radio or music-streaming services, like Tidal, Spotify Connect and AirPlay 2, wirelessly through Bluetooth or a hard-wired Ethernet connection.

Related

Control is easy, via a dial with a proximity sensor that lights up when approached, the Naim app or a new remote-control handset. Inside the box, things get interesting. A multicore Digital Signal Processor delivers more than 13 times the performance of common single-core processors, rendering music more accurately through the new complement of speakers. Developed in partnership with French loudspeaker manufacturer Focal, these mid-range and bass transducers produce a three-dimensional soundstage with effortless dynamic range and authoritative bass that couldn’t possibly be coming from such a small container. Except that it does. The Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation is especially suited for small spaces like kitchens and bedrooms, where performance can be optimized for placement near a wall, in a corner or in free space with no wall boundaries in proximity. And the Qb even does duty as an alarm clock, enabled through a settings menu in the app.

Mu-so Qb Speaker

Peter Crane

Just less than 8.5 inches square, but weighing in at a chunky 12 pounds, the $899 Qb is as solid as the powerful bass that belies its diminutive form. Its thoughtful industrial design merits special mention, with anodized aluminum casework and CNC-milled, bead-blasted aluminum heatsinks uncommon in gear at this price point. And a choice of fabric grilles in black, olive, peacock or terracotta ensures the Qb can rub shoulders with the most sophisticated interiors.

Check out more images of the Qb below:

Mu-so Qb Speaker

Peter Crane

Mu-so Qb Speaker

Peter Crane

Mu-so Qb Speaker

Peter Crane

More Audio

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Audio

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Style ... Get the Luxury ...

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off  the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad