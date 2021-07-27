These Premium Wireless Earbuds Let You Look Inside Their Circuitry Like a Skeleton Watch

Add these transparent earbuds to the list of 2021’s most striking new tech releases.

On Tuesday, London-based consumer technology company Nothing unveiled its ear (1) earphones, which will be available globally starting next month. The wireless earbuds feature a striking and distinct transparent design that showcases some of their inner circuitry against black and white detailing. But in addition to sharp looks, Nothing is promising top-shelf performance and claims the earbuds are capable of 5.7 hours of playtime on a single charge and can be powered for up to 34 hours when in their accompanying charging case. The case also supports ultra-fast and wireless Qi charging, which can deliver up a solid eight hours of power within just 10 minutes of being connected.

The earbuds will also feature fast pairing, in-ear detection, gesture control customization and a Find My Earbud function. The earbuds are even IPX4 water-resistant, which protects them from sweat and water splashes. Each earbud functions with an 11.6mm driver that was produced in collaboration with the electronics company Teenage Engineering to balance performance across bass, mid and treble sounds. They’re also capable of Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity to keep streams clear, and the device’s Active Noise Cancellation allows listeners to tune out distractions.

In a statement to The Verge, Carl Pei, the company’s founder, called the ear (1) “a breath of fresh air in a cluttered and indifferent market,” and believes that they’ll “set the tone for our connected digital world to come.” You’ll be able to see for yourself just how well they do that on July 31, when a limited number of the earbuds will be available for purchase for $99 in advance of their global launch on August 17. You can find out more on the company’s website.