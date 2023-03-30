This New Lava Rock-Inspired Speaker Doubles as a Sleek Sculpture for Your Abode

Pantheone Audio‘s latest model is rocking in more ways than one.

The Australian design firm unveiled its second smart speaker on Tuesday, which brings together sleek aesthetics, hi-fi audio, and… geology? Christened Obsidian, the stylish new device features a distinctive teardrop silhouette that was inspired by lava rock formations and “discreetly syncs” with your favorite room’s feng shui. Of course, Obsidian sounds good, too: The speaker has a powerful internal woofer and two silk-dome tweeters to churn out your favorite rock music.

Pantheone Audio’s Obsidian speaker in Black. Pantheone Audio

Available in black and white, the meticulously handcrafted objet d’art stands 10 inches tall and is encased in a high-density resin cabinet. The volume, track, and play buttons have been subtly incorporated on the front so as to not detract from the minimalistic design. You can connect to the speaker via AirPlay 2, WiFi, Bluetooth, or an auxiliary cable, then play your favorites across streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple, and Tidal. The Obsidian can pair with phones, tablets, or other audio devices. You can even pair it with more Obsidians for a truly immersive listening experience.

The speaker is also equipped with Amazon’s Alexa, so you can control it (and any smart home functions set in place) by voice. Alternatively, there’s an app that allows you to manage things like sleep mode and the multi-room player. Obsidian has a battery life of 15 hours at normal listening volumes. The battery charges quickly, reaching 50 percent in just 30 minutes or 100 percent in two hours.

Obsidian speaker in White. Pantheone Audio

Pantheone Audio was founded in 2020 by luxury electronics veteran Oren Adani. The company released the Pantheone 1 that same year. The speaker, which took some four years to come to fruition, was inspired by Rome’s Pantheon and set the sculptural standard for following models.

“When we first brought Pantheone I to the market, we knew it would alter the way consumers viewed (and heard) their home sound system,” Adani said in a statement. “Today, we expand on that offering by introducing Obsidian, a device that they can place anywhere in their home to add style and flair while also enjoying the high-quality sound.”

Ready to rock? Obsidian will set you back $1,399.

