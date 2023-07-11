Apple’s Excellent Third-Generation AirPods Are Now on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

With headphone jacks close to becoming a thing of the past, everyone needs a pair of wireless earbuds these days. Finding the right pair can be tricky, though, especially with the market currently flooded with so many options.

In the case of Bluetooth earbuds, the name that everyone knows, the Apple AirPods, also happens to be one of the best you can currently buy. And, as luck would have it, they are currently on sale for $149, down from the original price of $169, as part of Amazon Prime Day.

We know what you’re thinking: why buy the AirPods over the AirPods Pro? Apple’s top-of-the-line wireless earbuds are great, but they also have rubber ear tips meant to create an air-tight seal that passively blocks out noise. Unfortunately, if those tips don’t fit your ears a lot of the headphones’s best features—including improved audio quality and noise cancellation—won’t work as they should.

The pair on sale are the third-generation AirPods, which feature a bold reworked design. The body is a little more bulbous and the stems are shorter. The changes mean the in-ear headhpones look less like the wired EarPods of yore and more like the AirPods Pro, just without the ear tips. Not only does the new shape look better, it also means the earbuds fit a wider range of ear sizes. That’s a more than fair trade for the ambient noise they let in.

Buy Now: $169.00 $139.99

The AirPods don’t have noise cancellation like the Pro, but they do share basically every other feature with their more expensive sibling. This includes spatial audio head tracking, which delivers more immersive sound while listening to supported audio. They also have upgraded IPX4 water resistance, which means they’re more durable than their predecessors. Their battery life is better too. Apple says you can get six hours of continuous playback and that you can go 30 hours between charges as long as you put them back in the case between listening sessions. Finally, they’re a breeze to sync to other Apple devices.

In the market for a new pair of Bluetooth earbuds (or just need a backup)? If so, we’d quickly make our way to Amazon and grab these before they sell out.