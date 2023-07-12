Bang & Olufsen’s Booming Beolit 20 Bluetooth Speaker Is On Sale for Amazon Prime Day

As convenient as Bluetooth speakers may be, they rarely deliver sound quality that can be described as anything other than “good enough.” That’s not the case with the Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20, though.

The Danish audio company’s portable speaker delivers the same rich, textured audio performance that music lovers have come to expect from the brand over the last century. And right now, the Beolit 20 is on sale for $379.00, which is $170 less than the $549.00 it usually costs, on Amazon for Prime Day.

While most of its peers are more gadgets than speakers, the Beolit 20 is very much a piece of premium audio equipment. The chief attribute of any B&O product is the sound quality, and the Beolit 20 is no different. Its powerful combination of amplifiers and drivers lets you play your favorite tunes in hi-fi quality wherever you are, whether that be around the house or at the beach. It’s also loud, too, producing the kind of booming bass you can feel.

Amazon

Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 Bluetooth Speaker $549 $379

It should be noted that the Beolit 20 looks pretty striking. Whereas most wireless speakers resemble rubberized cans of beer, B&O’s has a character all its own. The device—which measures 5.3 by 9 by 7.3 inches —looks like a large lunchbox. Not only does the design stand out, but it also allows the speaker to disperse sound in all directions. And despite being the size of a small bookshelf speaker, the device weighs just 5.9 pounds so it’s easy to carry around with its leather carrying strap.

The speaker is exceedingly easy to set up and connect to, meaning that anyone at the beach or campground can play their favorite curated playlist. It also has a 3,200 mAh battery that’s good for eight hours of continuous playback. The top of the device also doubles as a built-in Qi wireless charging pad so you don’t have to worry about your phone running out of juice.

Planning on heading to the beach soon sometime soon? You might want to head to Amazon right now and snag yourself a Beolit 20 to help soundtrack the party.