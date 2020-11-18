Sony’s Newest Wireless Speaker Looks Just Like a Glass Lantern

Sony wants to light up your life its newest wireless speaker. The Japanese tech titan has unveiled an unconventional glass design that takes cues from ye olde paraffin lamps of yore.

The gadget, known simply as the LSPX-S2 Glass Sound Speaker, is a refined version of Sony’s first-generation LSPX-S1. It eschews the perforated grills and meshes typically found in Sonos or JBL equivalents in favor of a lantern-like aesthetic. It features a brushed chrome base and an “organic glass” body that holds a bright LED light. This can be set to shine at 32 different levels to create the desired ambiance. Opt for “candlelight mode” and the speaker will flicker just like, you guessed it, a candle for a decidedly romantic feel.

Beyond looks, Sony says the speaker “will fill every corner of the room with exceptional sound.” That’s all thanks to the brand’s “Advanced Vertical Drive technology.” The cylindrical center—which is actually made from acrylic resin, not glass—apparently acts as a tweeter and vibrates after being tapped by the three actuators beneath to spread the sound vertically in a 360-degree direction. Since this tube-shaped tweeter has a wider surface area than that of conventional speakers, it creates rich sound with minimal loss of volume, according to Sony.

The speaker, which tips the scales at 2.4 pounds, offers up to eight hours of battery life and can be easily transported anywhere in the home. Furthermore, the “Multi Room” feature lets you wirelessly connect up to 10 compatible Sony speakers and blast the same song or different tunes throughout your abode.

When it comes to connectivity, the speaker offers both Bluetooth and WiFi so you can play music via your smart devices or Spotify. It’s also fitted with a 35-mm passive subwoofer and a 3.5-mm audio jack if you’d prefer to connect via wires. It’s worthwhile noting, the speaker doesn’t talk to Siri or Alexa and doesn’t connect to Apple AirPlay or Google Chromecast.

“We’ve found a way to creatively pair high-end audio with warm luminance,” Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics North America, said in a press release.

The LSPX-S2 Glass Sound Speaker is the latest in Sony’s range of “lifestyle” products that aim to please both techies and tastemakers. It is priced at $450 and can be pre-ordered through Amazon or authorized retailers across the country, such as B&H.

