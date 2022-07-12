Sony’s New Trio of Rugged Portable Speakers Promise Premium Sound on the Go

Sony’s latest wireless speakers can join you pretty much anywhere.

The Japanese electronics giant has just added three rugged new models to its X-Series collection that are designed for all manner of outdoor adventures. The trio comprises the compact XE200, the slightly bigger XE300 and the party-ready XG300. Equipped with Sony’s X-Balanced speaker unit and dual passive radiators, the speakers promise to deliver high-quality audio, powerful sound pressure and punchier bass with less distortion, according to the brand.

The XE300 and XE200 models come in black, light gray and aqua with the latter model featuring a handy strap for easy carrying. Meanwhile, the XG300 solely comes in black and light gray with a retractable handle. What’s more, Sony put the speakers through extensive shock testing to ensure they can withstand the inevitable knocks and scratches. Each speaker also has an IP67 rating, meaning they are both waterproof and dustproof.

Where the models differ, however, starts with battery life. The XG300 speaker provides 25 hours of playtime on a full battery. The XE300 lasts for 24 hours and the XE200 a solid 16 hours. Each model has quick charging tech that delivers up to 70 minutes of playtime from a single 10-minute charge. A battery care feature that keeps them from being over-charged, and in prime condition for longer, can also be turned on through the Sony Music Center app for the XE300 and XE200.

Other special qualities in the two smaller models include Ambient Noise Sensing, which uses mic sensing tech to analyze ambient noise and save battery life when you are outside. There’s also a Line-Shape Diffuser in the devices to help them distribute sound evenly at further distances.

The XG300, on the other hand, was designed with an integrated front tweeter and mega bass features that help it crank out high-frequency audio similar to what you’d hear in a club. The best part is that you don’t have to be indoors to get this effect from the speaker. Sony also equipped the XG300 with fun LED lights that synchronize with the beat of the music.

All three speakers come with Echo Cancelling, which prevents echoes or delays during calls. They are all also embedded with Sony’s popular Party Connect feature that allows you to enjoy the same song in up to 100 compatible wireless speakers using Bluetooth technology.

With sustainability in mind, the packaging of each speaker is composed of no more than five percent of plastic materials. Recycled plastic has been used for the internal parts of the XE300 and XE200, too.

You can pre-order all three wireless speakers starting July 12. Prices range from $130 to $330 per speaker.