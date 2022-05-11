Yachtmaster Jay? These New Luxe Outdoor Speakers Will Turn Your Boat Into an Open-Air Club

Steinway Lyngdorf wants to help you pump up the volume at your next yacht party.

The Danish audio brand has unveiled the Marine Speaker, a bright new addition to its “Steinway & Sons” lineup. True to its moniker, the freestanding speaker is designed for one very important purpose: to fill yacht, pool and patio spaces with premium sound—and look good doing it.

To be sure, the speaker is easy on the eyes. The brand smartly designed the Marine edition as a kind of visual counterpoint to its other Steinway & Sons models. Instead of jet-black cabinets, the outdoor unit comes dressed up in a breezy white lacquer with a luxe gold trim, allowing it to fit in on just about any open-air yacht deck or pool terrace. Rounded corners soften the look further, helping the speaker to look more like outdoor an design object than stereo equipment.

Of course, the sound is the thing when it comes to any loudspeakers. Steinway took steps to ensure that the Marine Speaker delivers audio quality that will be equal to the elements. Each unit comes equipped with two 8-inch woofers and two 10-inch passive woofers, so your bass has the requisite thump, even outdoors. A 6.5-inch driver, meanwhile, promises midrange that will cut through ambient sound, and the brand’s signature Air Motion tweeter lets the speaker nail high frequencies, even at high volumes.

Because the speaker will live under the stars, Steinway Lyngdorf has included aluminum enclosure and drive-units on the front to protect against salt water and wind. Each unit can also be securely fastened to any sundeck or terrace using mounting rings and an optional tubular foot. So you never have to worry about moving your set indoors.

“The yacht segment has been important to us for years, and we have numerous examples of fascinating installations for indoor areas on a luxury yacht,” Steinway Lyngdorf CCO Ankler Haldan said in a statement. “Now, with the IP65 rated Steinway & Sons Marine Speaker, we are able to offer the ultimate sound for also the outdoor areas of a yacht.”

As you might expect, the Marine Speakers won’t come cheap. They will start at $53,400 and begin shipping in June. Head over to the brand’s website for more information.