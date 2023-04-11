This New Premium Floor Speaker Sure Looks Like N.Y.C.’s Flatiron Building

Takahiromiyashita the Soloist’s new wireless speaker is more than just a piece of audio equipment. It’s also a sculptural tribute to one of New York’s most iconic landmarks.

The Japanese fashion label has just unveiled a new floor speaker called Sounds that looks like the famous Flatiron Building. An unorthodox design could be the speaker’s most noteworthy feature, but the brand also says that the unit can produce sound that can be “felt directly on the skin.”

Audio equipment isn’t something most people expect from Takahiro Miyashita—the designer who founded NN07 before starting his own eponymous label—but the Flatiron speaker is just as unique and daring as his clothes and accessories. This might be why the unit isn’t simply shaped like the famous triangular building located at 175 Fifth Avenue. Instead, it looks more like a scale version of the 22-story structure partially encased in a block of deteriorating concrete.

Of course, concrete isn’t a material you find in much hi-fi equipment. The Bluetooth-compatible Sounds may look rock-hard to the touch, but it’s actually constructed from polycarbonate composite resin. Housed within the 43-inch-tall structure are seven built-in speaker units, two 6.5-inch woofers, two three-inch mid-range drivers and three one-inch tweeters, as well as a spherical silk dome and a sound transducer. The entire setup combines to deliver a maximum of 110dB and has a frequency range 20Hz and 25kHz—which is more than powerful enough to fill practically any room in your house.

Looking to add a touch of the Big Apple to your audio setup? Takahiromiyashita the Soloist plans to start selling the speaker at select stores this September. If you don’t have one of the brand’s boutiques nearby, or just want to make sure you don’t miss out, you can reserve yours now through the brand’s website. The speaker will cost $6,735, which is steep—but it’s a lot less than the actual building would set you back.