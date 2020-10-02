These New Wireless Earbuds Have Gel-Filled Tips That Mold to Your Ear

Anyone who’s struggled to find the right pair of wireless earbuds knows that fit is almost as important as sound quality. No one wants a pair of headphones that keep falling out or get uncomfortable before the end of London Calling. Well, a new pair of ‘buds from Ultimate Ears have been designed to fit your ear perfectly not matter the shape or size of your ear.

The audio company’s newly unveiled UE Fits feature special gel-filled tips that will mold to fit the contours of your ear. And while that may sound like a time-intensive process, the brand claims the process takes less than a minute with its dedicated app.

Normally, earbuds will come with a collection of tips, at least one of which the brand hopes will fit your ears. But since everyone’s ears are different, this is rarely the case. Ultimate Ears knows how annoying this can be, which is why the company decided to try something new. The process itself is simple enough: Place the UE Fit in your ears, let the tips conform to the shape of your ear and trigger the molding process through the corresponding app. At that point, the headphones’ Lightform Tech, a series of LEDs in each unit, engages and hardens the gel tips so that they match the contours of your ear.

There are multiple benefits to this approach. The most important one, of course, is a secure and comfortable fit. Ultimate Ears claims the fit is so accurate that you won’t have to worry about the earbuds falling out. Second, that the perfect seal helps increase passive noise isolation, so that you can better appreciate the sound being pumped out by each headphone’s 10mm driver. As anyone who has used the brand’s Megaboom Bluetooth speakers can attest, the brand knows how to pack premium sound into a small package.

While the UE Fits’s sound quality and fits are its main selling points, the pair can also last for eight hours on a single charge, though this number leaps to 20 when used in conjunction with the included charger case. The earbuds cost $199.00 and are available for pre-order now, with deliveries expected to begin this fall.