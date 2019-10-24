Fujifilm’s New X-Pro3 Wants to Be a Point-and-Shoot Camera for Today

While the overwhelming majority of cameras used these days are digital, Fujifilm still sees value in their analog predecessors. That’s why the company is encouraging photographers to go back to framing shots with the optical viewfinder on its latest digital mirrorless camera, the X-Pro3.

The Japanese camera maker just unveiled the new flagship of its X-Pro lineup for street photographers and photojournalists, and it’s the perfect choice for someone looking for a cutting-edge device with a classic aesthetic. Like other digital cameras, the X-Pro3 features an electronic viewfinder, in this case a 3.5-inch OLED panel, but it’s hidden away, something sure to push many users to compose images the old-fashioned way.

But those who’ve gotten used to the digital era shouldn’t worry. The X-Pro3 uses an “Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder” that allows users to switch between the optical and electronic views. While the OLED panel is hidden away, it can also be flipped open for easy use. And even when using the optical viewfinder, a small postage stamp-sized screen of the OLED panel allows photographers to check on their settings.

Fujifilm hopes this will help photographers “stay in the moment,” reports Engadget. “With your mind and your eye always on the scene in front of you rather than the scene you’ve just shot, you can find a connection not just with your subject, but also with your art,” the company said.

Other features include a back-illuminated 26.1-megapixel X-Trans4 APS-C CMOS sensor, quad-core X-Processor 4 imaging engine and a hybrid autofocus that’s faster, more accurate and better in low-light conditions. The camera also includes an HDR mode that takes several images and marries them in-camera and it can also shoot DCI 4K video at 30 fps or 1080p at 120 fps.

While the X-Pro3 doesn’t look all that different from its predecessor, the X-Pro2, it’s made with new, more durable materials. It now has a titanium top and bottom plates, while the “Dura” models have a “cold plasma” scratch-resistant finish.

The standard black Fujifilm X-Pro 3 will go on sale on November 28 for $1,799.95. Two weeks later, on December 12, the Dura Black and Dura Silver versions will be available for $2,099.95 each.