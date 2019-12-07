Robb Recommends: Hasselblad’s Vintage-Inspired 907X Camera Is a Joy to Look at and a Pleasure to Use

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which we suggest something our editors think might just change your life for the better. The products, services and experiences featured herein are independently selected and vetted by Robb Report’s editorial staff. However, we may earn a small commission if you buy something on this page.

Medium-format cameras capture a much larger image area than their traditional 35 mm counterparts and render greater detail and accuracy. Founded in 1941, Swedish brand Hasselblad built its legacy on the V System, a medium-format film camera that captured photos of the first foot set on the moon and continues to inspire photographers today. A professional photographic tool with few, if any, equals, Hassy’s boxy V has the aesthetic “right stuff ” that makes it a joy to look at and a pleasure to use. The latest V System, the vintage-inspired 907X, is the company’s smallest, lightest medium-format camera ever.

The 907X camera body can be paired with the new CFV II 50C digital back, which replaces film with high-resolution digital technology. The heart of the CFV is a 50-megapixel CMOS sensor, capable of stunning resolution, exceptional color rendition and a wide dynamic range of 14 stops. The CFV maintains the compact shape of the traditional V System and has been designed with a novel touch-and-tilt rear display screen, which presents a pristine image that can be enlarged with a spreading of the fingers. An internal battery slot makes the package cleaner still.

The new digital back ingeniously fits almost every V System body going back 60 years, so collectors with older Hasselblads can come up to digital speed and still shoot with beloved V System optics or the modern Hasselblad XCD lens range, including wide-angle options previously unavailable.

