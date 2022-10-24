Leica’s Newest SL2-S Camera Gets the Rugged ‘Reporter’ Treatment

In the market for a rugged mirrorless full-frame camera? Leica might be able to help.

The German camera maker has just unveiled a Reporter version of its SL2-S model. The stylish variant’s all-metal body has a special matte green finish and fiber coating that ups its durability considerably.

The standard SL2-S, like the vast majority of Leicas, features an all-black body and the company’s iconic red dot logo. The brand’s latest Reporter-Design-Series model—the M10-P, a Q2 and a Q2 Monochrome have also received the same treatment—is a little more understated, though. Its metal body is finished in scratch-resistant dark green, wrapped in black aramid fiber coating and is completely devoid of any bright splashes of crimson.

Leica SL2-S Reporter Leica

The tweaks aren’t just for decoration, though. The brand says the camera’s “special armor,” which includes IP54-rated weather sealing, allows it to better withstand extreme temperatures, shocks, dust and water. It’s still a camera, so you’ll still want to be careful and wear it with a strap, but the modifications should provide a little peace of mind as you try to get that perfect shot. The synthetic fibers of the aramid coating also provide a better grip than on the regular version.

The SL2-S Reporter’s insides have been left untouched, and it’s easy to see why. The resilient variant has a 24-megapixel CMOS-BSI sensor, the latest Maestro III processor, professional-grade 4K video capture and can shoot up to 25 fps in DNG, according to the brand. It’s also compatible with a wide range of accessories, including Leica’s SL, L-Mount Alliance and M lenses. It offers everything people have come to expect from the SL2-S camera, but in a more durable package.

The Reporter model will most likely appeal to adventurers looking to capture their latest escapades. Just be warned that production will be limited to a run of just 1,000 units. The camera is available now in the US at Leica stores and online for $5,495, which, it should be noted, is only $400 more than the standard SL2-S.