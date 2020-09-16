Sony’s New Alpha 7C Is the World’s Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Camera

Full-frame mirrorless cameras come equipped with huge sensors that give photographer more control than ever before. But this comes at a cost, namely they’re much bigger and bulkier than other cameras. That’s not the case with Sony’s new Alpha 7C (A7C), the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame camera yet.

The latest entry in the electronics giant’s Alpha line of interchangeable-lens cameras will make amateur photographers wonder why they spent all those years lugging around a massive DSLR rig. The compact device is small enough to easily fit into a simple crossbody bag and weighs in at a smidge over one pound.

Featuring a subtle retro-inspired design, the A7C measures 4.9 inches x 2.8 inches x 2.2 inches and weighs just 18 ounces with the battery and memory card included. As New Atlas points out, that is nearly a half-pound lighter than the previous lightest full-frame camera, the Panasonic S5 (25 ounces).

Despite its compact size and light weight, Sony somehow managed to fit a relatively massive 24.2-megapixel 35mm full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor into the camera. This should provide enough image definition and low-light performance to satisfy even the most exacting photographer. Additional features include the company’s BIONZ X image processing engine, 5-axis image stabilization and ultra-fast autofocus system. And the camera offers 15 stops of dynamic range, ISO sensitivity that tops out at 204,800, and it can shoot 4K video.

Outside the A7C’s body, you’ll find a 3-inch, vari-angle LCD touchscreen and a 2.35-million dot XGA OLD Tru-Finder electronic viewfinder that’s been positioned to the right. The camera also supports USB-C charging and can get 740 shots on a single charge. Finally, the unit is compatible with the brand’s new FE-28-60mm f/4-5.6 lens and HVL-F28RM flash. Even with the 5.8-ounce, retractable lens equipped, the camera still weighs in at less than two pounds.

The Sony Alpha 7C full-frame camera will be available later this fall in either black or silver. The body costs $1,799.99, while a kit that includes the new zoom lens will sell for $2,099.99. Information on where to buy the camera will be available through the manufacturer’s website.