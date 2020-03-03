Quantcast
Bentley Just Unveiled a New Set of Golf Clubs Inspired by the Continental GT

The British automaker has applied its signature style to a set of new clubs.

Bentley tech collection golf Courtesy of Bentley

Bentley wants to you to drive in style—especially when you’re on the greens. The British marque has released a new set of golf clubs designed to bring a little more elegance to your game.

Bentley’s Tech Collection  golf club set takes inspiration from the automaker’s iconic Continental GT.  To develop the line, the marque says it applied lessons learned in designing its famed sedan. The irons feature titanium faces fused with carbon-fiber backs to create maximum power with each swing. Finely milled wedges have carefully placed face grooves and back cavities to assist in working on difficult terrain. The putter combines high-density steel and soft aluminum to create support no matter where a player may be striking.

Bentley tech collection golf

A piece from the Tech Collection.  Courtesy of Bentley

As you might expect from any Bentley product, the aesthetic details were just as painstakingly considered at the materials. To balance modernity with the brand’s rich heritage, the diamond knurling around the club grips echoes the accents found throughout the GT. The company’s contemporary B logo, meanwhile, is fixed to screws that are precisely placed to maximize the engineering potential of every club. For a throwback, replicas of the distinct wheel center from the Le Mans-winning EXP Speed 8 supercar are placed on both the wood heads and grip end caps.

We can’t guarantee that Bentley clubs will improve your handicap, but there’s no denying that they’ll help you golf in style. A specific release date hasn’t yet been announced, and the marque did not release pricing details as of press time, but the Tech Collection will be available sometime in spring of this year.

