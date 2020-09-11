Lamborghini and Cervélo Created a Bike With as Much Flair as Your Aventador

It’s almost guaranteed that automobile enthusiasts are attracted by other species of machines. An affinity for motorcycles is obvious, and the allure of miniature marvels like a mechanical watch or a fine camera are often not outside a gearhead’s orbit. Bicycles have always been objects of desire, combining design, craftsmanship and the promise of physical exhilaration—motive power courtesy of the rider and not an octet of rapid-fire explosions from a big-bore V-8 engine.

Canadian-based Cervélo Cycles is known for racing and track bicycles. The R5 model is the ultimate road bike in the Cervélo portfolio, and the Cervélo R5 Automobili Lamborghini Edition represents an ultra-limited-edition variant for fans of cars from Sant’Agata Bolognese.

The bike’s design flair is evident, with paint and graphics reflecting one of Lamborghini’s most powerful models, the Aventador SVJ, which set a Nürburgring Nordschleife record in 2018 at 6:44:97. This special edition is built with only Italian-made components, including Campagnolo Super Record EPS mechanical assembly, Campagnolo Bora One wheels, a Deda Elementi stem, Vittoria Corsa Pro tires and a Fizik Aliante saddle.

Designed by Cervélo to prevail on the challenging uphill and downhill passages of the Italian Dolomite Alps, the road bike is ideal for staged races and hill climbs. As is the case with the carbon-fiber monocoque of the Aventador, the lightweight carbon frame and forks are key to performance of the R5 Automobili Lamborghini Edition.

The Vittoria Corsa Pro tires dress wheels designed with through-axles for fast wheel changes, and disc brakes ensure smooth but aggressive stopping power. An integrated computer mount maintains an uncluttered handlebar configuration for minimal distraction and a super-clean look. Like the Aventador, the R5 has been optimized to deliver ride quality and comfort despite the extreme performance capabilities, emphasizing aerodynamic efficiency, light weight and stiffness.

In celebration of the founding of the automaker in 1963, a total of 63 examples of the Cervélo R5 Automobili Lamborghini Edition will be produced, each priced at $18,000.