Everything You Need to Know About Apple’s New 16-Inch Macbook Pro

After four long years, the MacBook Pro is finally getting an update. Apple has just unveiled a brand-new version of the popular laptop and its got a bigger screen, better speakers and maybe best of all, no more “butterfly” keyboard.

That’s right, to the collective delight of Mac users everywhere, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro is sporting a new scissor-based Magic Keyboard, with no “butterfly” mechanism in sight.

To recap, the butterfly keyboard—which Apple introduced in 2015—was a major bugbear for users due to its sticky keys. They keys feature “butterfly” switches, which were designed to allow each key to travel shorter distances when pressed. But for many users that led to a more frustrating, less pleasant typing experience. Not only did the keys stick, they were also more difficult to repair and replace, adding to users’ exasperation. The design was ultimately so unpopular that a Change.org petition urging Apple to Ctrl+Alt+Delete the problematic keyboard has garnered more than 37,000 signatures to date.

Alas, the tech titan has finally addressed the issue and is now promising “the best typing experience ever in a Mac notebook.” The new keyboard still incorporates the Touch Bar and Touch ID but also features an inverted “T” arrangement for the arrow keys, plus the scissor mechanism and 1mm travel for a more satisfying feel.

The return of the physical escape key is just the cherry on top. Touted as the “world’s best pro notebook,” the 16-inch boasts way more processing power and storage capacity than its predecessor. Featuring the latest 8-core processors, the laptop can offer up to 64GB of memory—double the highest memory configuration of the 15-inch MacBook Pro—as well as Turbo Boost speeds of up to 5.0 GHz, and next-generation graphics with up to 8GB of VRAM.

To power all this performance, the laptop is fitted with a 100Wh battery—the largest ever in a Mac notebook—which allows for up to 11 hours of wireless web browsing or video playback.

“Our pro customers tell us they want their next MacBook Pro to have a larger display, blazing-fast performance, the biggest battery possible, the best notebook keyboard ever, awesome speakers and massive amounts of storage, and the 16-inch MacBook Pro delivers all of that and more,” Apple’s senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing Tom Boger said.

The 16-inch retina display—the largest to ever be packed into a laptop—delivers nearly 6 million pixels and a resolution of 3072 x 1920 and pixel density of 226 ppi. Moreover, with less bevel on the sides, you’re able to see more of the impressive screen.

Of course, those enhancements come at a cost. The 16-inch MacBook Pro—which is available for pre-order now and will be in stores later this week—starts at $2,399, but climbs to $6,099 if you add the extra storage and processing power.

Check out more pictures of the MacBook Pro below: