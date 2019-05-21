When Keith Richards and Eric Clapton Want the Perfect Steel Guitar, This Is the Man They Come to

There’s no better endorsement for a guitar maker than having talent the likes of Keith Richards, Eric Clapton and Jack White own several of your handmade instruments. That craftsman is James Trussart, a French native who moved to Los Angeles in 2000 and is considered by many to be the world’s preeminent producer of stylish steel guitars. More than precision performance, Trussart’s axes, which sell for thousands of dollars apiece and can take anywhere from two weeks to six months to build, are designed to have the look and feel of a vintage instrument with the added appeal of metal construction. But achieving that desirable worn-in look takes ingenuity and devotion to detail. “When you love what you’re doing, it’s easy to maintain complete focus on every aspect of production,” says Trussart, who invited Robb Report for a visit to his LA workshop. “This is my art. It’s my soul. It’s a piece of myself that I am giving to another person, a guitar player, to be happy about and inspired by.”

Below we take you backstage to see every step that goes into making one of Trussart’s bespoke beauties.

1. Air Guitar