You Can Now Own One of Prince’s Iconic ‘Cloud’ Guitars

It’s easier than ever to get your hands on Prince’s signature Cloud guitar—well, an authentic replica of the instrument, at least.

The late superstar’s estate has made Schecter model Cloud guitars available worldwide for the first time through his website. Previously the only way to purchase one of Prince’s signature guitars was to buy it in-person at Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

Available in both white and blue, the guitar features a mahogany body, three-piece maple neck, maple fretboard and black Prince symbol inlays. It also features an EMG 81 bridge backup, EMG SA neck pickup and a three-way toggle switch, in addition to the usual volume and tone controls.

Although it’s mainly remembered as the object of The Kid’s affection in the 1984 film Purple Rain, Prince and the instrument go back even further, according to his estate. The Minnesota native first came across the model for the Cloud guitar, a wild custom bass, while instrument shopping with friend and first bassist André Cymone. He’d end up buying his pal the bass and Cymone can even be seen playing it in the 1979 music video for “Why You Wanna Treat Me So Bad?” Then in 1983, as Prince was looking for the perfect prop in preparation for his first movie, he brought the stylized bass to a young Minneapolis luthier named Dave Rusan, who would make him four copies of the instrument in white. The rest, as they say, is music and movie history.

“It’s so much more than just part of a costume. It’s a means of expression, power, identity, you name it,” Rusan said of the guitar in a 2016 interview with Premier Guitar.

Prince seemed to agree and would go on to use the instrument throughout the rest of his career, eventually turning to Schecter to repair, modify and make new versions of the beloved guitar between touring and recording. The company also made a select run of Clouds in 2000.

Available exclusively through the Prince.com store, the guitar will cost $1,750. Orders are expected to ship in November.