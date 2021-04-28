This 24K Gold-Plated Nintendo Wii Was Made for Queen Elizabeth. Now It’s Listed on eBay for $300,000

Hear ye, hear ye: A very royal gaming console just found its way to the secondary market.

A one-of-one Nintendo Wii, electroplated in 24 karat gold exclusively for Queen Elizabeth II, is now listed on eBay. Commissioned in 2009 by American gaming company THQ as a marketing stunt to promote its then-latest title Big Family Games, the golden console is still in working condition, according to the listing. The device displays games in 480p resolution and weighs 5.2lbs thanks to all the precious metal. Like most Wii models, you can use it for gaming and Internet browsing, since it connects to WiFi.

The seller, Donnie Fillerup, notes in the listing that the Wii-mote has some wear on the bottom (“My guess is that it was actually used at one point,” he writes) and that the serial number is slightly covered with the red fabric THQ used to display it on.

Fillerup gained notoriety in 2019 when the popular YouTube channel “People Make Games” did an investigation into what happened to the queen’s infamous device. In the interview, he explained that he was given the chance to buy it in 2017. According to an interview published on Wednesday, Fillerup is parting ways with the console to finance the purchase of a home.

Whether the queen ever played a game on the console is hard to say; THQ has said that it delivered the console directly to Buckingham palace in 2009. What is known is that when Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge brought her husband Prince William a Wii for Christmas in 2007, the queen was so enthralled that she joined them for a game of Wii bowling.

The listing also notes that Fillerup will contract a specialized shipping company to make sure whoever buys it gets it. He’ll also frame its authenticity documents and make digital scans for the new owner. The shipment will be fully insured, tracked and sent with the highest priority—talk about getting the royal treatment.

Check out more images of the 24 Karat Golden Nintendo Wii below.