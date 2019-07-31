Quantcast
Queen Elizabeth’s First Photo With Boris Johnson Caused This $600 Dyson Fan to Sell Out

If it's good enough for royalty ...

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II welcomes newly elected leader of the Conservative party Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace, London, Britain, 24 July 2019 where she invited him to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Former London mayor and foreign secretary Boris Johnson is taking over the post after his election as party leader was announced the previous day. Theresa May stepped down as British Prime Minister following her resignation as Conservative Party leader on 07 June.Boris Johnson appointed British Prime Minister, London, United Kingdom - 24 Jul 2019 VICTORIA JONES/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shut

Queen Elizabeth II has found a pretty advanced device to keep her cool during Europe’s record heat this summer. But that’s a little bit of a shame for the rest of us—it’s already sold out.

In a full-frame photo of the queen greeting her new prime minister, Boris Johnson, at Buckingham Palace last week, it’s hard not to spot a Dyson fan in her reception room, just near the corner of her fireplace. According to Insider, the model in question is the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link™ air purifier, a device that promises to not only warm up and cool down a space with freshly filtered air, but to rid that air of “99.97 percent of pollutants and allergens as small as 0.3 microns.”

It makes sense that the queen would have such a fan in her home. After all, the British royal family is perhaps the most powerful marketing force in the country, often promoting the best products U.K. companies have to offer.

Until earlier this year, Dyson’s headquarters were based in the English town of Malmesbury, which is about two hours west of London. While it still has offices there and a high-tech campus and education center in Hullavington (it’s just down the road from Malmesbury, keep up), Dyson recently established a new headquarters in Singapore. It’s the reason Sir James Dyson, the company’s founder, reportedly purchased a palatial $54 million penthouse in the island city-state earlier this month.

It’s been about a week since the photo was originally circulated, and the $600 fan appears to be sold out on Dyson’s website. Luckily, there are a number of other similar devices available on Amazon. And if the queen, a master of presentation and expert at a photo-op, is willing to be photographed with the fan, that must mean it’s worth the money.

