Sony’s PS5 and Samsung’s Hi-Def Curved Screen Are a Match Made in Gamer Heaven

So you’ve gone to the trouble of getting the latest and greatest gaming system. But is your display up to the challenge? For the best in purpose-built gaming monitors, look no further than the new 49-inch Odyssey G9 from Samsung ($1,700), a leader in quantum light-emitting diode (QLED) TVs, which optimize color range and brightness. This is the largest such display on the market, seamlessly improving the widescreen experience of twin 27-inch displays. And the screen’s dramatically curved shape matches the arc of the human eye, which not only immerses you in the action but causes less optic strain, a much-needed benefit when battling zombie hordes for hours (or days) on end.