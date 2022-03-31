Traeger’s New Timberline Pellet Grill Has a Touchscreen to Control Cooking Temps With Precision

Contrary to myth, grill masters don’t just rely on instincts to achieve the perfect BBQ. These days, precision is just as essential.

Witness Traeger’s newest Timberline pellet grill: The smoker comes loaded with state-of-the-art tech to give you more control over your cooking. Chief among its bells and whistles is a built-in touchscreen panel that will help ensure that temperatures stay consistent while you cook.

The Oregon-based company knows a thing or two about pellet grills, having introduced its first way back in 1985. Its latest model is its most technologically advanced model yet: The touchscreen display is located next to the temperature dial, which provides clear data to monitor your cook. The grill uses Traeger’s proprietary smart technology to control grill temperatures up to 500 degrees. Wireless thermometers, meanwhile, help you keep tabs on your meat temperatures. It also feature’s Traeger’s WiFire technology, which allows you to control the grill remotely via the company’s upgraded iOS and Android apps.

The all-black grill cuts a handsome profile. At 59 inches long and 25 inches deep, it also gives you plenty of room. Three racks and an induction cooktop combine to serve up 880 square inches of cooking space. Traeger says that’s enough to cook up to nine chicken, eight racks of ribs or six pork butts at a single time. In other words, you should be able to cook an entire meal at once. And if for some reason that’s not big enough for you, the aptly named Timberline XL offers 1,320 square inches of cooking space.

The new grill and its larger sibling both allow grill masters to customize the rig according to cooking preferences. Official add-ons include a pop-and-lock storage bin (available for $60), a fish and vegetable grill trey ($120) and an induction cast-iron skillet (also $120).

To be sure, there are plenty of excellent grills on the market. But for those who prefer the distinctive BBQ tastes offered by a pellet smoker, the Timberline is an intriguing new option. It’s available now on the brand’s website for $3,500.