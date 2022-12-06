The UK’s First Video Gamers’ Suite Just Opened in This Luxe London Hotel

Who says luxury and gaming are mutually exclusive? Not the W Hotel in London.

The hotel chain’s outpost in the British capital debuted its latest accommodation in November—the UK’s first gaming suite. Whether your preference is “Call of Duty” or “Madden,” the new digs have everything a true gamer would want to play in peace—and comfort. The suite is the first of its kind and will allow gaming enthusiasts to become immersed in this high-sensory experience while visiting the city. The overnight package includes a special in-room dining service (a requisite for gamers who don’t want to be disturbed) and a few personalized touches depending on the guests’ preferences.

As you might expect, the room is outfitted with all the tools needed to game at a hight level. Anchoring the space is a 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, “Cockpit Mode” and an exclusive controller named the Ark Dial. The display sits atop a Secretlab Magnus metal desk that serves as a hub for a whole gaming unit, including Xbox Series X and CyperPower PC with a Secret Lab Titan Evo gaming chair. Gaming brand Hyper X provided all the accessories.

The special accommodations are inside the hotel’s premier WOW suite. W Hotels & Resorts

And the lodgings themselves will certainly have you gaming in comfort. The new offering is based in the W Hotel’s 829-square-foot Wow suite, with bespoke artwork dotting the walls of the corner unit that complements the location’s love of contemporary design. You can refresh after your late-night gaming sesh in the plush king-size bed, or you can choose to stretch out in the separate living room space. Plus, the en suite bathroom has a deep-soaking tub if you’re willing to step away from the screen and relax. There’s also a mini fridge in the kitchen for those looking to stash some cravings to munch on throughout the evening.

As for the few moments when you need to take a break, the suite comes with a new “brain food” menu to ensure you can keep up the marathon. Entrees include chicken or tofu baos, high-energy protein balls and sliders. The drink menu, meanwhile, offers a long list of themed martinis and smoothies that you can order through the suite’s Digivalet.

The suite was christened by leading British gaming YouTuber Vikkstar123, a part of the YouTube group The Sidemen, at its opening, trying out the new Call Of Duty: Warzone on a live stream.

The premier accommodations will be available now through April 2023.

Rates for the suite start at $1,500 per night.