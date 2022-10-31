This Luxe New King-Size Gaming Bed Has a High-Def TV Built Into the Base

For casual gamers, a simple desktop setup may suffice. But for those who want to play at all hours in complete comfort, Dreams has a nifty new solution.

The UK outfit just unveiled a high-end bed geared toward the most devout of gamers. The Drift Gaming Bed is equipped with all the technological bells and whistles one would expect. Most notably, it features a hidden HD TV that pops up from the footboard when you’re ready to play. As standard, the screen measures 32 inches, though you can opt for a 43-inch 4K display for a more immersive experience.

Elsewhere, the headboard is fitted with a special headset holder and headphone jack, while the frame sports built-in USB ports to charge controllers and the base has a media tray to store consoles. In addition, the integrated LED lights are available in three hues to create the perfect atmosphere for those epic gaming sessions.

The bed is lined with LED lighting along the frame and headboard.

Available in small double, double and king sizes, the Drift also comes in three colorways. The faux black leather is available with either blue or green piping, while the gray fabric is accented by black piping. Of course, it is designed to bring you a good night’s sleep, too. The sprung slats offer better shock absorption and cushioned support, according to Dreams.

To top it off, the handy ottoman storage underneath the bed can hold an array of items and keep your bedroom tidy. If that’s not enough, you can also opt for matching bedside tables (sold separately) for a little more storage space.

“We’ve seen a real shift in attitudes towards gaming since the pandemic, as well as a demand in people wanting to enjoy the gaming experience in comfort and style,” Fabio Perrotta, director of buying at Dreams, told T3. “Dreams understand that beds are so much more than just a place for us to rest our heads, which inspired us to create the first ever gaming bed, available up to king size.”

Prices for the Drift start at about $2,100 for a double and $2,300 for a king.