Flite’s Newest Electric Foiling Surfboard Is Also the World’s Lightest

Over the past half-decade, the Australian company has released a number of electric foiling boards that essentially allow you to fly above the water as fast as 28 mph. Flite’s latest drop, however, includes some of its most advanced products yet.

The “Series 3” collection, which was announced on January 17, most notably features a new model called the Ultra L that starts at $13,195. Tipping the scales at just 49.6 pounds, the sleek board is reportedly the lightest performance eFoil on the market. It’s also equipped with the world’s lightest lithium-ion eFoil battery, the Flitecell Nano, which weighs a scant 14 pounds.

The board weighs just under 50 pounds. Fliteboard

The battery provides up to 45 minutes of cruising time—more if you harness the power of the waves—and can be fully charged in under an hour. Moreover, it has been positioned closer to the mast on the Ultra L to give the rider better control and maneuverability than previous models.

That’s not the only noticeable change, either. The newcomer is fitted with a longer mast of roughly 2.6 feet (80 cm) that can handle bigger waves, deeper turns and more challenging waters. The team has also updated the board’s propulsion system. The new Dual Drive allows surfers to seamlessly swap between a propellor or a “Flite Jet” in seconds with no tools required. The latter is reportedly the world’s smallest and lowest drag eFoil jet and offers unmatched smoothness.

The board comes in a metallic gold inspired by Ibiza. Fliteboard

Crafted from carbon fiber, the Ultra L’s sleek silhouette ensures you glide easily over swells, while the two new “Cruiser Jet” wings give you plenty of stability. The custom deck grip also help keep you grounded. Indeed, Robb Report’s own Viju Mathew trialed a previous Fliteboard and said it was “surprisingly stable and easy to maneuver.”

In addition to the new board, Flite unveiled a new range of colors and finishes for its lineup. The hues pay homage to the dreamy locations people go Fliteboarding, according to the company. The Ultra L is available in a classic black or a metallic gold inspired by the sunsets in Ibiza; the Air is offered in matte coral reminiscent of breezy days in Miami; and the Fliteboard and the Pro can be now purchased in gold, bronze or the existing metallics. Flite also introduced a more affordable fiberglass range in shades inspired by the Greek Islands.

The new mast measures 2.6 feet. Fliteboard

“We continue to break new ground, and are proud to reveal the most sophisticated and innovative electric hydrofoil range on the market,” David Trewern, CEO, founder and product architect, said in a statement. “These advances will truly change the way we experience the water.”

Sounds like another test-drive is in order.