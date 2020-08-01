From Air Purifiers to Shower Saunas: 4 Ways New Smart-Home Tech Will Make You Healthier

Americans spend about 90 percent of our time indoors, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, so it’s no wonder an entire industry has cropped up to make our interior spaces smarter, more connected and futuristically convenient. But the cutting edge in smart-home innovation has gone beyond auto-adjusting photochromic glass and music that follows you from room to room: The high-tech home of the present can actually make you healthier. From kitchens that clean using ultra-sanitizing UV light to steam showers with integrated sound-therapy sessions, the result is a home that rebuilds you.