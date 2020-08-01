Quantcast
// RR One

From Air Purifiers to Shower Saunas: 4 Ways New Smart-Home Tech Will Make You Healthier

Including kitchens that clean using UV light and steam showers with integrated sound-therapy sessions.

Thermasol ThermaTouch Serenity Thermasol

Americans spend about 90 percent of our time indoors, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, so it’s no wonder an entire industry has cropped up to make our interior spaces smarter, more connected and futuristically convenient. But the cutting edge in smart-home innovation has gone beyond auto-adjusting photochromic glass and music that follows you from room to room: The high-tech home of the present can actually make you healthier. From kitchens that clean using ultra-sanitizing UV light to steam showers with integrated sound-therapy sessions, the result is a home that rebuilds you.

More Gadgets

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Gadgets

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad