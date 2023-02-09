John Deere Joins the Electric Revolution With Its First Battery-Powered Ride-On Mower

Your lawn just got a little greener—or at least its upkeep has.

America’s favorite mower maker John Deere has just announced that it’s joining the electric revolution and launching a line of battery-powered residential ride-on lawn mowers. Up first is the Z370R Electric ZTrak Mower, a zero-turn ride-on model that promises to give you guilt-free control over your yard.

If you own a home with a substantial lawn, a John Deere ride-on mower is practically a must-have piece of machinery. But as vital as the vehicle may be to lawn care, it’s not without its drawbacks. Chief among these are noise, maintenance and keeping it filled with exhaust-spewing gas. None of these are an issue for the Z370R, though. Its electric powertrain operates in relative silence, has fewer moving parts than a traditional gas-powered motor, and all you have to do to get it running is plug it into a wall outlet for a bit.

John Deere Z370R Electric ZTrak Mower John Deere

Otherwise, the electric Z370R is just like the gas-powered Z300 ZTrak Mower. It offers the same performance, despite its powertrain not producing any harmful emissions. The mower has the same 7-mph maximum speed of its sibling, and its 42-inch Accel Deep mower-deck design allows for optimal recutting and even distribution of clippings. The entire vehicle is powered by a 3.7-kWh lithium-ion battery which has 40 percent more capacity than other electric mowers. You should be able to cut two acres (or over 87,000 square feet) of grass on a single charge, according to the brand. The Z370R is also equipped with an onboard smart charger so all you need to do is connect it to a 120-volt outlet with a grounded extension cord when it’s time to recharge.

John Deere’s first electric ride-on mower should also be a treat to drive. It’s a zero-turn vehicle, which means it can spin 360 degrees when you need to change direction. The mower also comes equipped with a 20-inch custom set, armrests and a spring suspension. It also features an LCD screen that will allow you to check the battery status and cycle between power modes depending on the kind of yardwork you need to get done. When you’re short on power, the blades turn off so you can easily make it back to the garage or nearest outlet.

You can pre-order the Z370R through John Deere’s website or an official dealer now. The model starts at $6,399.00. That’s no small sum, but if you have Hank Hill-level standards for your lawn, it will be worth every penny.