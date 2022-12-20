Lamborghini Teams Up With Secretlab for a Sleek, Limited-Edition Gaming Chair

You’d be hard-pressed to find a person who didn’t want to sit in the comfy front seat of a Lamborghini. So concluded Secretlab: The purveyor of high-end gaming chairs recently joined forces with the marque on a visually striking design at the intersection of form and function.

Priced at $1,699, the new Pinnacle Edition gaming chair incorporates Lamborghini’s Italian savoir-faire with Secretlab’s expertise in ergonomics. The handcrafted chairs will be produced and released in waves to ensure exceptional quality. The first wave, which dropped on December 19, was limited to 50 examples and has now fully sold out. Secretlab has told Robb Report that the second wave is on the horizon, though.

The chair certainly seems worth fighting for. Inspired by Lamborghini’s sleek and powerful sports cars, the Pinnacle sports a special carbon-fiber shell on the backrest that emulates the lines of a Raging Bull. Lamborghini routinely incorporates carbon within its rides to improve aerodynamic performance. Secretlab also played around with the lightweight material and churned out no less than 20 iterations of the shell before settling on the final version.

The chair is crafted from black Alcantara, natch. Secretlab

“Carbon fiber plays such an integral role in Lamborghini’s super sports cars, we knew we had to incorporate it into the Pinnacle Edition,” Secretlab’s co-founder and chief strategy officer Alaric Choo said in a statement. “This was a first for us, or any gaming chair for that matter, which meant spending countless hours studying and experimenting with it.

As you might expect, the chair is finished in black Alcantara just like the cabin of a Lambo. It features the automaker’s signature Y-pattern quilted on the backrest, as well as embroidered lines on the side wings and seat base. The Lamborghini badge is proudly displayed on the center of the backrest while the Italian flag bar is located on the front of the seat base. There is also a plate on the back of the chair that shows the number of the example.

The chair sports both the Lamborghini badge and Secretlab logo. Secretlab

Of course, the Pinnacle is plenty comfortable, too. The chair comes equipped with a full suite of ergonomic features that Secretlab developed for the technologically advanced Titan Evo 2022. It offers science-backed support for all-day comfort.

Ready to take a seat? You can register interest to get updates on the next wave. If you’d rather not wait, you can opt for Secretlab’s standard Lamborghini gaming chair which was released back in October.