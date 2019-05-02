This VR Driving Simulator Is So Realistic That Pro Racers Now Use It to Train

The most gifted of today’s sportscars offer levels of performance scarcely imagined even a decade ago. Perhaps the biggest downside to owning one of these track-ready four-wheelers with 200-plus-mph top speeds is that their capabilities simply can’t be exploited anywhere except on a closed racing circuit. And while some examples may see the occasional weekend on the tarmac, the sad fact is that most of these cars are relegated to shuffling along public roads teeming with undistinguished rolling stock.

What’s a would-be Juan Manuel Fangio to do? What if one could simulate the racing experience without ever buying a set of tires, putting on a driving suit, or suffering the indignity and expense of a shunt into the hay bales? The Southern California–based company CXC Simulations has developed machines that deliver an uncannily realistic behind-the-wheel experience, replicating all the primary race sensations, like rapid-transition g-forces, feedback of track surfaces, and—ouch!—even unplanned contact with competitors’ cars.