Ready for Iced-Coffee Season? This Sleek New Machine Creates Cold Brew in 90 Seconds

With summer fast approaching, caffeine junkies need no reminder that we’re venturing into iced-coffee territory. What you may need, however, is a trusty countertop machine to deliver your chilled java. Enter the Osma Pro. This new countertop coffee maker promises to make premium cold brew in just 90 seconds. That’s less time than it takes to order a cup of joe at your local cafe.

Osma, a San Francisco-based startup, has been developing the machine for the past two years with help from other small Bay Area businesses. Billed as “the ultimate personal brewing experience,” the Osma Pro aims to blend the best of aspects cold brew and espresso setups in one compact and decidedly sleek machine.

The Osma Pro’s novel patent-pending process uses harmonics and recirculation technology to cold-extract the widest possible range of flavors, compounds and aromas. Basically, you grind your coffee beans as you would for an espresso, load the grounds into the portafilter, fill a tumbler with ice and 8 oz water, place it on the Osma and press start. The machine then works its magic by recirculating water from the tumbler through the coffee in the filter. Pressure extracts all the good stuff from the grounds.

The Osma Pro can make everything from an intense 3 oz cold espresso shot to a tall 12 oz cold brew in about a minute and a half. That’s even more impressive considering traditional immersion cold brew can take anywhere from 12 hours to a day to make. In terms of flavor, Osma says you can expect a “bracing and complex cup” complete with an “espresso-like crema and mouthfeel.”

The Osma Pro’s steely aesthetics are just futuristic as its coffee-making process. The machine itself is a sleek, minimalist take on a traditional espresso maker that features gleaming panels of stainless steel with brass, aluminum and wood accents.

The pleasingly block-like machine was actually developed in collaboration with Chromatic Coffee, which provided its roastery, cafe and lab in San José as a space for Osma to test out prototypes.

“Cold brewing with Osma is unlike any process I’ve experienced,” Hiver van Geenhoven of Chromatic Coffee said in a statement. “It reveals new notes in coffees I’ve developed and know intimately. The taste is complex and very smooth.”

Limited to an initial run of 1,000, every Osma Pro will be assembled by hand in Oregon and priced at $695 a pop. You can reserve a machine here. Happy sipping.